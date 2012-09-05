FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P says Precision Engineered rtgs unchanged after reduced pricing on debt
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P says Precision Engineered rtgs unchanged after reduced pricing on debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on U.S.-based component manufacturer Precision Engineered Products LLC (PEP) (B+/Stable/--) are not affected by the company’s announcement that it has reduced pricing on its $190 million senior secured credit facilities. PEP reported that the amendment reduced pricing by 75 basis points, which could save about $1.5 million in annual interest. As of June 30, 2012, its total debt to EBITDA was about 2.7x. We expect leverage to improve modestly in 2012 because stability in energy end markets is likely to offset weak demand from medical and transportation markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.