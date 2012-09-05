TEXT-Fitch affirms Oklahoma Turnpike Auth 'AA-' revs

Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s (OTA or the authority)‘AA-’ rating on approximately $1.14 billion of outstanding second senior revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --Resilient Traffic Demand: The OTA system plays a critical role for in-state traffic and serves as a transportation crossroads with U.S. Interstates 35, 40, and 44 intersecting within Oklahoma. The lack of competition in Oklahoma for long-distance travel and the system’s essentiality contribute to an established and stable traffic demand base. The system’s diverse mix of interstate and commuter traffic has grown at a combined 3.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since 2001. --Demonstrated Rate-Making Flexibility: Management has the authority to raise rates without legislative approval. The OTA has raised rates eight times, most recently in 2009 by 16%. Toll rates remain competitive compared to Fitch’s rated portfolio and demand has been observed to be relatively inelastic to past toll increases. Further, should revenues be insufficient to cover debt service, the OTA is entitled to a portion of motor fuel excise taxes (MFET) collected on the turnpikes. --Strong Financial Performance: The OTA’s healthy financial performance has translated to annual debt service coverage (including MFET) of at least 1.96 times (x) since 2003. Coverage increased to 2.25x for 2011 and is forecast to grow throughout the forecast period as debt service obligations decline following maximum annual debt service (MADS) in 2012. Further, the authority’s moderate leverage and strong balance sheet liquidity provide significant financial flexibility. Net debt-to-cash flow available for debt service (CFADS) is currently 4.7x, following the series 2011B new money issuance. --Variable-Rate Debt Exposure: The authority reduced its proportion of variable-rate debt in 2011 to approximately 28% from nearly 55%, however counterparty performance and stability in debt interest costs remain a risk consideration. --Proactive Capital Improvement Plan (CIP): The OTA has annual system maintenance evaluations to determine the minimum spending amounts. The funding mix currently consists primarily of general fund and maintenance fund revenues to extend the useful life of its assets. As a result, the pavement condition index for the entire OTA system is on the border of excellent condition (the highest). WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Material Declines in Traffic Profile: Unexpected decreases in commercial traffic and/or failure to raise rates or increased elasticity of demand to toll rate increases could pressure financial flexibility and negatively affect debt service coverage. --Changes to Debt Structure: Increased debt-related risks due to either capital funding or additional variable-rate issuances, which are not currently anticipated, could pressure the rating. Fitch notes, however, that continued reductions to variable rate exposure could warrant positive rating action. --Reduction or Elimination of MFET Apportionment: Improvements to fuel standards, declines in traffic, and/or legislative acts which negatively impact MFET apportionments could impact the rating. SECURITY: The authority’s revenue bonds are secured by revenues of the system after the payment of operating expenses in addition to the MFET apportioned to the OTA for deposit to the credit of the Turnpike Trust Fund. CREDIT UPDATE: The system’s traffic base is mature and stable, growing at a 10-year CAGR of 3.3% since 2001. Though transactions declined 2.3% in 2011, Fitch notes that this activity was severe weather-related and represents the first drop in traffic in over 25 years. Year-to-date traffic (for the six months ended June) has returned to more normal levels with transactions up 6.4% over the same period in 2011 and 2.5% above projections. The share of passenger traffic remains constant at approximately 91% of system transactions (61% of toll revenues), with commercial vehicles accounting for the remainder. The OTA has the ability to raise rates without legislative approval and has demonstrated a historical willingness, raising rates eight times since opening. Even with the most recent 16% toll increase in 2009, the system’s toll rate per mile of $0.009 remains competitive versus the portfolio of Fitch rated toll roads. Further, traffic has proven relatively inelastic to rate increases over time. The authority has no further plans to raise rates at present; however, Fitch expects management to take action should coverage begin to decline or as additional capital expenditure needs arise. Coverage remained strong in 2011, growing to 2.25x/1.80x (including/excluding MFET) from 2.14x/1.71x, despite the reduction in traffic. Although year-to-date traffic and financial performance is stronger than last year was at this time, and is above projections, management is conservatively projecting coverage in 2012 to decline slightly to 2.10x/1.69. Thereafter, coverage is anticipated to grow throughout the 2020 forecast period as debt service obligations are reduced following MADS in 2012. Fitch projects coverage in its stress case assuming no toll increases and excluding MFET to never drop below 1.57x through 2020. In addition to strong debt service coverage, the OTA’s moderate leverage and healthy balance sheet reserves provide substantial financial flexibility. The authority’s unrestricted cash and operating reserves equate to 496 days cash on hand and its net debt-to-CFADS is comparable to Fitch rated peers at 4.7x and is projected to decline throughout the forecast period as no new issuances are expected. Further, management has been proactive in reducing its variable rate debt burden to 28% and will look for opportunities to continue to do so. The Authority’s current capital improvement program (CIP) projects $530.7 million in spending over the next five years (2012 - 2016). The CIP focuses on the lane expansions to the Creek and Kilpatrick urban corridors as well as asset preservation through maintenance, rehabilitation, and improvement projects to maintain the system in good working order. Fiscal 2012 capital improvements amount to $242.6 million and will be funded with a mix of general fund monies, reserve maintenance deposits, and proceeds from the series 2011B issuance. No new money is expected to be issued in the near-to-mid term.