TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.
September 5, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Our rating on Argentina-based Banco Galicia reflect on its "adequate" 
business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, 
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.
     -- We have affirmed our 'B' ratings on Banco Galicia. 
     -- The negative outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on the Republic 
of Argentina. If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on Banco 
Galicia.


Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' ratings 
on Banco Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. The outlook remains negative.


Rationale 
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Banco Galicia on its 
"adequate" business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk 
position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define 
these terms).

The 'bb-' anchor draws on our Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Argentina where 
Banco Galicia operates. The indicative BICRA for the Argentina is group '8', 
according to our criteria. The BICRA on Argentina is based on a weak 
macroeconomic framework, characterized by high inflation, limited financial 
flexibility, a complicated political environment that constrains a banking 
system. In fact, credit to the private sector is rather low and we do not 
expect it to increase due to high inflation, limited funding alternatives, and 
an inefficient rule of law. Argentinean banking regulation and supervision are 
fairly unsophisticated and lack independence from the government which we view 
as a high risk given high political risk in the country. The competitive 
landscape is undermined by inflation of 20%-25% and a presence of 
government-owned banks and GREs that can potentially create market 
distortions. Lack of confidence in the banking system make deposits 
vulnerable, thus in our view, deposits are not a stable funding base. In 
addition, external funding is limited due to the economic situation of the 
country and there is not a sophisticated or developed domestic capital market 
that could provide a funding alternative to the banking sector.

We consider Banco Galicia's business position to be "adequate" based on its 
good competitive position, strong franchise in Argentina, stable customer 
base, good management, and diversified business profile.  With total 
consolidated assets of about ARS54.6 billion, Banco Galicia is the country's 
third-largest bank in total loans and fourth-largest in total deposits as of 
May 31, 2012. The bank provides a wide range of banking products and services 
for individuals and companies in Argentina. The bank's large branch network is 
comprised of 250 banking branches, 95 CFA branches, and 192 regional credit 
card branches. We expect that Banco Galicia will continue expanding its loan 
portfolio while maintaining adequate asset quality metrics, which should help 
the bank maintain its improved profitability.

We view the bank's capital as a negative factor in our assessment of its 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We base this on our view that 
capitalization will remain weak, with a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio 
below 5% in the next two years, despite the bank's satisfactory profitability 
and conservative dividend policy. Our base-case scenario incorporates a loan 
growth of about 30% in 2012, slightly lower in 2013, current net interest 
margins, and no dividend payout.  However, we consider Banco Galicia's quality 
of earnings as adequate. Although the bank has higher provisioning 
requirements due to its subsidiaries ( Tarjetas Regionales S.A. and Compania 
Financiera Argentina), its profitability metrics continue to compare well with 
the system average.

Our risk position assessment for Banco Galicia is "adequate." We believe that 
Banco Galicia's loan portfolio is well diversified among customers, economic 
sectors, and geography. Overall, we don't expect the bank's risk position to 
change significantly, because it will remain focused on its core banking 
businesses. The bank's nonperforming loans (NPLs) have increased to 3.4% of 
total loans as of June 30, 2012, from 2.6% at the end of 2011. Although this 
increase has been higher than that of the system, we consider that Banco de 
Galicia's NPL level compares well with banks operating in countries with 
similar economic risk. Its NPLs are likely to continue to increase given 
softer economic conditions and its exposure to the low-income population 
segment through its subsidiaries (Tarjetas Regionales S.A. and Compania 
Financiera Argentina); however, we expect them to remain within acceptable 
levels. In addition, net charge-offs remained relatively stable at 1.37% of 
average customer loans, and loan loss reserves remained high and covered 1.3x 
of NPLs as of June 30, 2012. We believe the bank will be able to manage its 
credit risk and maintain manageable asset quality indicators.

In our opinion, Banco Galicia's funding is "average." We consider Banco 
Galicia to have an adequate funding structure, based on a stable, relatively 
low-cost, and diversified deposit base: the 10 largest depositors represent 9% 
of total deposits and the following 50 largest 10%. The bank has the 
second-largest deposit base among private banks in Argentina which underscores 
its good franchise in the country. Deposits are the bank's main funding 
source; they represented 82% of its funding base at June 2012. The other main 
funding source is senior and subordinated bonds, which represent 11.3% of the 
bank's funding.  Our "adequate" assessment of liquidity reflects the bank's 
liquid assets (cash and money market instruments and liquid securities) that 
represent 35% of deposits, 22% of the total assets, and 69% of the current and 
savings accounts as of June 2012.
The credit rating is one notch lower than the SACP because, in our opinion, 
Banco Galicia doesn't meet the conditions under our revised bank criteria to 
be rated above the sovereign rating on the Republic of Argentina 
(B/Negative/B).

Outlook
The negative outlook on the bank reflects the outlook on the Republic of 
Argentina.  If we downgrade Argentina, we could lower the ratings on all 
financial institutions, including Banco de Galicia that we rate the same as 
the sovereign. We rarely rate these entities above the sovereign long-term 
rating because they're very likely to be affected by changes in national 
economy. Also, all the financial institutions operating in Argentina could 
face indirect effects of a sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a 
sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker 
operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely 
erode their creditworthiness. 

A worsening external position, mostly likely from financial outflows (perhaps 
combined with weakening terms of trade) or additional policy actions that 
further diminish Argentina's growth prospects could lead to a sovereign 
downgrade. On the other hand, actions that restore investor confidence on 
medium-term prospects for the economy (on the monetary or structural front), 
and thus reduce uncertainty over its external liquidity position, could lead 
us to revise the outlook back to stable.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating          B/Negative/--

SACP                          b+
 Anchor                       bb-
 Business Position            Adequate (0)
 Capital and Earnings         Weak (-1)
 Risk Position                Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity        Average and Adequate (0)

Support                       0
 GRE Support                  0
 Group Support                0
 Sovereign Support            0

Additional Factors            -1

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

