TEXT-Fitch rates Tele2 Russia's bonds 'BB+(exp)'
April 11, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates Tele2 Russia's bonds 'BB+(exp)'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tele2 Russia Holding AB's domestic
bonds Series-07 an expected 'BB+(exp)' Long-term senior unsecured rating and a
'AA(rus)' National Long-term rating.	
	
The bonds are expected to be issued on 17th of April by OJSC Saint-Petersburg
Telecom which is a subsidiary of Tele2 Russia Holding AB (Tele2R;
'BB+'/'AA(rus)'), The Series-07 RUB6bn bonds will have a stated maturity of 10
years and an attached investors' put option in year three.	
	
Fitch expects that bondholders will benefit from an irrevocable undertaking by
Tele2 Russia Holding AB and Tele2 Financial Services AB, a treasury company for
Tele2R, which will make this instrument effectively recourse to the Tele2R
group. The mechanism of irrevocable undertakings (essentially an offer to
purchase the bonds if the issuer is in default) will expose bondholders to the
same probability of default and expected recoveries as senior unsecured
creditors to Tele2R.	
	
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.	
	
Tele2R is the fourth-largest Russian mobile company by subscriber base with a
total customer base of 20.6 million by end-2011 and 2G licences in 43 Russian
regions. It is a successful niche mobile player with a strong financial profile.
However, it does not have 3G licences and is disadvantaged compared with its
peers in terms of 4G/LTE options. In Fitch's view, this deficiency makes it less
strategically important for the Tele2 group. Tele2R's ratings do not reflect any
notching up for parental support.	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(rus)' for National ratings in Russia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology

