TEXT-S&P rates CNO Financial Group

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'B+' issue level rating to CNO Financial Group Inc.'s (CNO) $250 million senior secured notes due 2020. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay an existing credit facility and for refinancing. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating (the same as on the existing facility) to CNO's $250 million senior secured term loan due in 2016 and to the $400 million senior secured term loan due in 2018. All ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation. In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to CNO's proposed $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility. "We believe this will provide CNO with modest improvements in financial flexibility by extending maturities out several years, with the next large obligation ($379 million) due in September 2018," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Kevin Maher. "These actions will provide adequate cushion above covenants on the new senior secured credit agreement. Capital and earnings are the key covenants that could come under pressure. We believe that operating company's fundamentals should support the growth of capital and maintain a cushion above the covenants over the next several years, absent any further significant investment losses or unexpected declines in the good operating performance." The refinancing transactions will repay the senior credit facility ($224 million outstanding) due in 2016, $275 million of 9% senior secured notes due 2018, and repurchase approximately $200 million (for $334 million) of 7% convertible senior notes due 2016 from entities affiliated with Paulson & Co. CNO will refinance these with a $250 million four-year term loan, a $400 million six-year term loan, and this $250 million note issuance. The primary sources of cash at the holding company are dividends from the operating companies, interest on surplus debentures, and management and investment fees. Financial leverage will be less than 24% and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage should be about 7x following the close of all the refinancing transactions in September 2012. We do not expect overlap of existing debt and refinanced debt by more than a month. We consider CNO's core operating companies' risk-adjusted capitalization to be a ratings weakness as measured by our capital model. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- CNO Financial Group Inc. Outlook Revised To Positive From Stable; Ratings Affirmed, Aug. 3, 2012 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 RATINGS LIST CNO Financial Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B+/Positive/-- New Rating CNO Financial Group Inc. $250 mil sr sec notes due Sept 2020 B+ Preliminary Rating Assigned CNO Financial Group Inc. $250 mil sr sec term due 2016 B+(Prelim) $400 mil sr sec term due 2018 B+(Prelim) $50 mil sr sec revolver B+(Prelim)