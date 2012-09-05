FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 9:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may cut SGS International

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S. printing services company SGS International announced that it 
will be acquired by private-equity investor Onex Corp. 
     -- We are placing our 'B+' rating on the company on CreditWatch with 
negative implications.
     -- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that financial risk 
could increase in connection with the LBO, and that we could lower the rating 
following our review of the new capital structure.

Rating Action
On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' rating on 
Louisville, Ky.-headquartered SGS International Inc., along with all 
issue-level ratings on its debt, on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale
The CreditWatch placement is based on SGS' announcement that it will be 
acquired by private-equity investor Onex Corp. for $813 million, and that both 
debt leverage and financial risk are likely to increase correspondingly. The 
transaction is valued at a multiple of EBITDA for the last 12 months ended 
June 30, 2012 of slightly less than 9x. 

In the second quarter, revenue and EBITDA increased 2.6% and 6.7%, 
respectively. We expect EBITDA will increase at a mid-single-digit percent 
rate in the second half of 2012 due to continued volume growth with consumer 
packaged goods companies. We estimate pro forma lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA 
would increase to the mid-6x area for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 
an actual level of 3.2x based on the announcement that Onex will make an 
equity investment of about $260 million in SGS.  

CreditWatch
We expect to meet with management to discuss its business outlook, review the 
new capital structure, and assess the financial policy post-LBO. We will 
likely resolve the CreditWatch listing on completion of the acquisition.

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
SGS International Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Stable/--

SGS International Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB/Watch Neg       BB
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1
 Subordinated                           B/Watch Neg        B
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
