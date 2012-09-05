TEXT-S&P may cut SGS International

Overview -- U.S. printing services company SGS International announced that it will be acquired by private-equity investor Onex Corp. -- We are placing our 'B+' rating on the company on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The CreditWatch listing reflects the possibility that financial risk could increase in connection with the LBO, and that we could lower the rating following our review of the new capital structure. Rating Action On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'B+' rating on Louisville, Ky.-headquartered SGS International Inc., along with all issue-level ratings on its debt, on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement is based on SGS' announcement that it will be acquired by private-equity investor Onex Corp. for $813 million, and that both debt leverage and financial risk are likely to increase correspondingly. The transaction is valued at a multiple of EBITDA for the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 of slightly less than 9x. In the second quarter, revenue and EBITDA increased 2.6% and 6.7%, respectively. We expect EBITDA will increase at a mid-single-digit percent rate in the second half of 2012 due to continued volume growth with consumer packaged goods companies. We estimate pro forma lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA would increase to the mid-6x area for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from an actual level of 3.2x based on the announcement that Onex will make an equity investment of about $260 million in SGS. CreditWatch We expect to meet with management to discuss its business outlook, review the new capital structure, and assess the financial policy post-LBO. We will likely resolve the CreditWatch listing on completion of the acquisition. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Placed On CreditWatch To From SGS International Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Watch Neg/-- B+/Stable/-- SGS International Inc. Senior Secured BB/Watch Neg BB Recovery Rating 1 1 Subordinated B/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 5 5