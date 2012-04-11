FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P reports on toll increases on U.S. toll roads
#Market News
April 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P reports on toll increases on U.S. toll roads

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 - Of the approximately 75,000 miles of U.S. highways, only about
5,000 (or roughly 7%) require tolls. But that mix could change as tighter
government budgets force officials to seek methods to fund new projects,
according to a Standard & Poor's Ratings Services report published April 10,
2012 on RatingsDirect titled "A Comparison Of Select U.S. Public And Private
Toll Road Operators Reveals A Convergence In Price Increases."	
	
With growing demand for new roads, coupled with rising operating and 	
maintenance costs, we expect that toll roads will remain a key financing 	
option for the U.S. road system.	
	
After the 2008 recession, U.S. highway traffic volumes declined by 2% 	
year-over-year after consistent 1% to 2% annual growth through the previous 	
decade. Traffic miles travelled in 2010 were 1.5% below that in 2007. Similar 	
declines happened to the set of toll roads we examined in the article. 	
However, most of these routes proceeded with planned toll increases during the 	
downturn, somewhat mitigating the effect of falling volumes to maintain 	
revenues close to previous levels.	
	
"High toll rates could have credit implications for public toll road 	
operators, who have traditionally enjoyed significant capacity to raise rates 	
with little or no price elasticity," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Ben 	
Macdonald. 	
	
High toll rates may generate revenue growth, but the growth rate may slow 	
until regional economies recover and congestion builds. As a result, we would 	
expect future revenue on these roads to grow not with toll increases but 	
instead with traffic volume, likely limited to the rate of growth in regional 	
GDP. The effect of universally high tolls on regional economies hasn't been 	
seen in the U.S. in the past century, so the road down which this trend could 	
lead us is not yet clear.	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

