TEXT-S&P cuts Cambium Learning Group Inc rating to 'CCC'

Overview -- U.S. education solutions company Cambium Learning Group's operating performance was below our expectations, with declining market share and a sharp drop in EBITDA. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'CCC' from 'B-'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that Cambium may not be able to stabilize its operating performance. Rating Action On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Dallas-based Cambium Learning Group Inc. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is negative. We also lowered our rating on the company's senior secured debt to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. The downgrade reflects weak second-quarter operating performance, rising debt leverage, and considerable doubt as to whether Cambium can stabilize its profitability. We see a risk that market share will continue to decline and strained government budgets will continue to hurt Cambium's profitability and debt leverage. Federal funding for the intervention and special education market niche related to the economic stimulus program ended in September 2011. We have maintained our existing recovery rating on the company's senior credit facility at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Cambium had total debt of $186 million, including accrued interest, at June 30, 2012. Rationale Our corporate credit rating on Cambium reflects our expectation that leverage will remain relatively high, based on declining market share, high product development costs, and the weak outlook for education spending. We consider the company's business risk profile "vulnerable," according to our criteria, because of the cyclicality of government funding for educational services and the effect of that cyclicality on Cambium's operating performance. Relatively high debt to EBITDA and weak discretionary cash flow, reflecting ongoing high product development spending, support our view that Cambium's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged." We believe that the company may continue to underperform other players in the supplemental publishing market due to difficulties in effectively competing with larger, better capitalized companies with more significant digital learning capabilities. Cambium is a small, niche provider of supplemental educational products for the growing market serving underperforming and special education students. It has higher leverage and a smaller presence in faster growing technology-delivered content, potentially putting it at a competitive disadvantage with respect to content investment. Roughly 16% of sales is from two states--California and Florida--which face budgetary pressure and could materially reduce their purchases. The intervention market draws heavily on federal funding, accounting for roughly one-half of revenues, compared with only about 10% for traditional kindergarten-through-12th-grade publishers. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to decline at a high-single-digit percentage rate in the second half of 2012 and mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate in 2013. We expect EBITDA to fall at a high-teen rate in second half of 2012 and a mid-teen percentage rate in 2013. We believe that Cambium has lost market share over the past year to technology-based competitors and may face increased competition from traditional textbook publishers, which may increase their offerings of intervention products as part of their core programs. Sales dropped 29% in the three months ended June 30, 2012, due to a sharp 24% decline in orders, while EBITDA fell 60% because of increasing research and development and sales and marketing expenses. Debt to EBITDA, after amortization of prepublication costs and adjusted for operating leases, tripled to 12x as of June 30, 2012, from 4x as of June 30, 2011, on weaker operating performance. Leverage is in excess of the more than 5x adjusted debt-to-EBITDA indicative threshold that we associate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest decreased to 0.9x over the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 2.9x over the prior 12 months. Our base-case scenario shows Cambium's debt leverage will remain over 12x at year-end 2012 and 2013 while interest coverage will decline to 0.8x in 2012 and 0.7x in 2013. Discretionary cash flow fell 75% to $5 million in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 because of the deterioration in revenue and EBITDA. Conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow declined to roughly 30% over the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, compared with nearly 40% in the prior 12 months. We expect that discretionary cash flow will become negative in the full year 2012 as a result of EBITDA pressures and a full year of interest on the 9.75% senior secured notes issued in February 2011. Liquidity Cambium has "weak" sources of liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12-18 months, based on our conclusions that the company would have limited access to its undrawn revolving credit facility should operating performance continue to deteriorate. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- Cambium cannot absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities, in our view. -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by over 1.2x. -- Cambium's asset-backed revolver has a minimum fixed-charge coverage covenant of 1.1x, which would be triggered if the availability under the revolver availability falls below $8 million, which we do not expect to occur in the second half of 2012 because of its cash balances. However, we estimate that the company would have a thin margin of covenant compliance, if sufficient borrowings were outstanding so that availability fell below $8 million. Cash balances increased to $31.6 million as of June 30, 2012, the quarterly seasonal low-point, compared with $12.6 million the year before. Cash increased because of the August 2011 sale of $20 million of common stock and the overfunding of the company's February 2011 debt refinancing with the issuance of 9.75% senior secured notes. We expect that cash balances will only be a temporary source of excess liquidity due to negative discretionary cash flow. Roughly $30 million of cash is needed to fund seasonal working capital requirements in the first half of the year, and believe that the company may not be able to internally fund working capital in 2013 if discretionary cash flow turns sharply negative. Long-term debt maturities are minimal until the asset-backed revolver matures in February 2015 and the senior secured notes mature in 2017. Outlook Our negative rating outlook reflects Cambium's weak operating performance and rising debt leverage. We could lower our rating if underperformance significantly reduces year-end cash balances to under $40 million from $63 million at year-end 2011. This scenario could occur if revenues and EBITDA drop 10% and 30%, respectively, from current levels. We regard a revision of the outlook to stable as a less likely scenario, involving consistent improvement in overall profitability, sustainable positive discretionary cash flow, and dramatically lower debt leverage. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Cambium Learning Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Negative/-- Senior Secured CCC- CCC+ Recovery Rating 5 5