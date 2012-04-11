FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Premier Foods to 'B', outlook is negative
April 11, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Premier Foods to 'B', outlook is negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 11 - Overview	
     -- In our view, U.K.-based Packaged Foods Producer Premier Foods faces 	
operating challenges and execution risks in conjunction with its new 	
covenanted disposal program. 	
     -- We have therefore lowered our long-term credit rating on Premier Foods 	
to 'B' from 'B+' and removed it from CreditWatch.	
     -- The company must meet specific disposal milestones by year-end 2013, 	
as required in its new bank-refinancing package.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects the risk of a further downgrade within 	
the next year if the company cannot make progress in achieving these 	
milestones and deleverage to revised covenant levels.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit rating on U.K.-headquartered packaged food producer Premier 	
Foods PLC (Premier Foods) to 'B' from 'B+', and removed the rating from 	
CreditWatch, where it was originally placed with negative implications on Oct. 	
18, 2011. The outlook is negative. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade and negative outlook reflect our view that, despite the 	
successful completion of its bank refinancing, Premier Foods is exposed to 	
execution risk in conjunction with the disposal program. 	
	
Under the terms of its revised bank agreement, Premier Foods must generate 	
disposal proceeds of GBP330 million by June 30, 2014, and meet certain progress 	
milestones from Dec. 31, 2013. In our opinion, notwithstanding a stabilizing 	
outlook for the U.K. food processing industry, the timing, scale, and 	
achievable multiple for disposals depends on market conditions, and credit 	
market volatility may constrain demand among potential buyers for these 	
assets. 	
	
The rating reflects our view of Premier Foods' "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile as our criteria define this term. This is because we anticipate 	
that Standard & Poor's fully adjusted debt to EBITDA will be substantially 	
above 5x for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012. Nevertheless, our base-case 	
operating scenario for 2012, which does not factor in any disposals, includes 	
interest coverage in excess of 2x, and positive free operating cash flow. This 	
is based on our assumption of a stabilizing EBITDA margin of 11.5%-12% on a 	
fully adjusted basis. This view is supported by our assumption of moderate 	
price increases and slower raw material price inflation. Premier Foods 	
reported some easing in input inflation toward the end of 2011, in line with 	
industry peers.	
	
We continue to view the business risk profile as "fair" under our criteria, 	
based on the company's exposure to volatile, commodity-based raw material 	
prices, reduced pricing power in negotiations with retail clients, and an 	
underinvested brand portfolio. Balancing this, the company benefits from a 	
diverse brand portfolio and well-established market positions in some 	
segments, such as bakery. The company also benefits from critical mass in the 	
U.K. food processing industry, from which it generates ongoing EBITDA in 	
excess of GBP200 million.	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Premier Foods' liquidity profile as "less than adequate" under our 	
criteria. 	
	
Premier Foods' liquidity profile reflects covenant risk over an 18-month 	
timeframe, in terms of executing covenanted disposals and deleveraging by 	
year-end 2013. We believe that the requirement to deleverage to below 4.52x by 	
Dec. 31, 2013, requires significant asset disposals or improved profitability, 	
both of which may prove difficult to achieve. 	
	
In our opinion, other than the covenant risk, the company's current liquidity 	
sources sufficiently cover its short-term working-capital and capital-spending 	
requirements over the next 18 months, with no scheduled amortization or 	
pension-deficit funding prior to 2014. 	
	
Our estimate of the company's current liquidity sources includes:	
     -- GBP45.8 million of cash on balance sheet (on Dec. 31, 2011);	
     -- GBP224 million available under the revolving credit facility (on Dec. 	
31, 2011), with an extended maturity date of June 30, 2016; and 	
     -- Our anticipation of future annual funds from operations in excess of 	
GBP70 million (before pension-deficit contributions).	
	
We anticipate the following uses of liquidity over the next 12 months:	
     -- Moderate working-capital requirements of less than 10% of ongoing 	
EBITDA; and	
     -- Annual capital spending of GBP55 million-GBP60 million, which is capped
by 	
the bank covenant and is marginally lower than the GBP68 million incurred in 	
2010, and GBP79 million in 2011.	
 	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade within the next year if 	
Premier Foods does not sufficiently deliver on its disposal program to ensure 	
continued financial covenant compliance. 	
	
We could lower the rating if unexpected adverse operating developments caused 	
the company's cash interest cover to fall below 2x. This could result from an 	
extraordinary spike in raw material costs without a corresponding increase in 	
prices.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if we felt that Premier Foods were able 	
to lower its debt and maintain consistently adequate covenant headroom, as 	
well as cash interest cover in excess of 2x, which we consider commensurate 	
with the 'B' rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; 	
                               To                  From	
Premier Foods PLC 	
Corporate Credit Rating        B/Negative/--       B+/Watch Neg/--	
	
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

