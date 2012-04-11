FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Spanish bank funding pressure unlikely to ease soon
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: Spanish bank funding pressure unlikely to ease soon

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 - High funding costs and patchy access to markets will be key
challenges for Spanish banks for some time, adding to the pressure on earnings
from stricter impairment charges, higher capital requirements and a challenging
operating environment, Fitch Ratings says.	
	
While the large Spanish banks have issued debt in Q112 on the back of the
European Central Bank's three-year lending programme, concerns over the Spanish
sovereign have created renewed pressure on both funding costs and access. The
yield on 10-year government bonds briefly topped 6% yesterday, pushing up yields
on bank debt. As in other countries, the link between sovereign and bank funding
costs is strong. This is exacerbated in Spain because of concerns regarding the
future evolution of the economy and the banking sector.	
	
Given that funding pressures have expanded beyond the peripheral and southern
eurozone countries, we believe they will take time to calm down. Even then,
wholesale funding costs are likely to remain high relative to their pre-crisis
levels.	
	
These funding challenges will keep pressure on banks' net interest margins and
limit their ability to expand their loan books at a time when the domestic
economy is struggling and the banks are also having to juggle new real estate
impairment rules and tougher capital requirements.	
	
The higher coverage requirements on real estate assets will result in the large
Spanish banks reporting lower earnings in 2012, while smaller, domestically
focussed banks could report losses if they don't register capital gains on asset
sales. Internal capital generation is already hindered by narrow margins and low
business volumes, limiting the scope to make provisions without affecting net
income.	
	
While the new regulatory requirements do create significant challenges for
Spanish banks, they are necessary steps that in the longer term could help
restore investor confidence. However, recent market movements demonstrate that,
despite the numerous reforms announced by the Spanish government, investor
sentiment is difficult to restore. Fitch published a report on the new coverage
requirements for Spanish banks in March. The report is available at
www.fitchratings.com.	
	
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.