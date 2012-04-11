FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Mack-Cali notes 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Mack-Cali notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
rating to the $300 million 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Edison
N.J,-based Mack-Cali Realty L.P., the operating partnership of Mack-Cali
Realty Corp. (together Mack-Cali). The real estate investment trust (REIT) will
use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include
the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and
debt repurchases.	
	
Our ratings on Mack-Cali reflect the REIT's "satisfactory" business risk 	
profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, which are characterized by 	
healthy debt service coverage, limited development exposure, and manageable 	
funding obligations over the next 18 to 24 months. However, we expect modest 	
erosion in rental revenues and net operating income (NOI) over the next two 	
years given Mack-Cali's significant portfolio concentration in the New York 	
metro area. We believe office market fundamentals will likely remain weak in 	
this region due to limited demand for office space, (driven in part by a 	
continued contraction in the financial services sector jobs), as well as a 	
substantial inventory of vacant space (including sublease space). 	
	
Mack-Cali is an office REIT with a total implied market capitalization of 	
roughly $4.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. The company's portfolio as of year end 	
2011 consists of 278 office (89.7% of rents), office/flex, and industrial 	
properties aggregating 32.4 million square feet. Mack-Cali's holdings are 	
geographically concentrated, with properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and 	
Northeast, including New Jersey (71.2% of rents), New York (16.3%), 	
Pennsylvania (6.6%), Washington, D.C./Maryland (4.3%), and Connecticut (1.6%). 	
Debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, totaled about $1.9 billion, $1.1 billion 	
of which consisted of senior unsecured notes.	
	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mack-Cali's largely 	
stabilized portfolio and manageable near-term lease expirations should limit 	
the company's exposure to the office sector weakness that we expect to 	
continue through the latter half of 2012. We would consider revising the 	
outlook to negative if the company's operating results weaken meaningfully as 	
a result of higher vacancies or tenant bankruptcies such that the company's 	
debt service coverage falls below 2.4x and total coverage drops below 1.0x. 	
Our expectation for a protracted recovery in certain of the company's core 	
markets (including central and northern New Jersey) will likely preclude 	
positive momentum to the outlook or rating in the 12 to 24 months.	
 	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Industry Economic and Ratings Outlook Gradual Improvements In 	
Operating Fundamentals Continue to Support North American REITs, published 	
Feb. 3, 2012. 	
     -- Issuer Ranking: North American REITs And Real Estate Operating 	
Companies, Strongest To Weakest, published Feb. 3, 2012. 	
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Liquidity Descriptors 	
For Global Corporate Issuers To North American Real Estate Companies, 	
published Oct. 12, 2011. 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, 	
published June 21, 2011	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
Mack-Cali Realty L.P.	
 Corporate credit rating                        BBB/Stable	
	
Rating Assigned	
Mack-Cali Realty L.P.	
 $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022   BBB	
	
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.