TEXT-S&P: Solera notes rating still 'BB' after increase
April 11, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Solera notes rating still 'BB' after increase

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'BB' issue
rating and '4' recovery rating on Solera Holdings Inc.'s  senior notes
due 2018 remain unchanged after the company upsized its note add-on by $100
million to a total $400 million. Added to the existing $450 million notes, this
brings the total note offering to $850 million. 	
	
We had raised our issue rating and revised our recovery rating upward on the 	
notes on April 10, after the company announced the initial notes add-on. The 	
company used proceeds primarily refinance secured debt. For the complete 	
corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update published April 10, 	
2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery 	
report on Solera also published April 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Solera Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                 BB/Stable/--	
	
Audatex North America Inc.	
 $850 mil. sr unsec notes due 2018       BB	
  Recovery rating                        4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

