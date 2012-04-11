FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P assigns U.S. Corp 'CCC' rating
April 11, 2012 / 4:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns U.S. Corp 'CCC' rating

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 11 - Overview	
     -- Lexington, Ky.-based U.S. Coal Corp.'s earnings were weaker than we 	
had previously anticipated after an unseasonably warm winter contributed to 	
lower demand and prices for thermal coal.	
     -- We view the company to have a "weak" liquidity position partly because 	
of the aggressive amortization schedule of its recently restructured debt.	
     -- Standard & Poor's assigned a 'CCC' corporate credit rating to the 	
company.	
     -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that U.S. Coal 	
Corp.'s production and pricing will decline next year, hampering profitability 	
and its ability to repay its obligations. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its preliminary 	
'CCC' rating on U.S. Coal Corp. from CreditWatch, where it was placed on Oct. 	
4, 2011, with developing implications. We assigned our final 'CCC' corporate 	
credit rating to Lexington, Ky.-based U.S. Coal Corp. The rating outlook is 	
negative.	
	
Rationale	
The corporate credit rating on U.S. Coal Corp. reflects the combination of 	
what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be its "vulnerable" 	
business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We also 	
factor in its relatively small size, lack of geographic diversity, high 	
customer concentration, and its "weak" liquidity. 	
	
Under our base case scenario we expect debt to EBITDA of about 2x and funds 	
from operations (FFO) to debt of about 30% in 2012. We expect these figures to 	
weaken in 2013 but to still compare favorably with similarly rated companies. 	
However, our "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment reflects more 	
heavily the company's "weak" liquidity position given our expectation for 	
weaker cash flow in an unfavorable price environment and a heavy debt 	
amortization schedule. 	
	
Our base case scenario assumes that EBITDA declines to about $35 million in 	
2012 and below $20 million in 2013, from about $38 million in 2011. The 	
decline in operations stems from weaker demand and lower coal prices as an 	
unseasonably warm winter contributed to larger stockpiles of thermal coal at 	
utilities and as low natural gas prices incented some utilities to switch from 	
thermal coal. U.S. Coal has about 85% of its 2012 coal production committed at 	
prices of about $85 per ton and about 40% of its 2013 production committed at 	
prices of about $80 per ton. The NYMEX currently has spot prices below $60 per 	
ton and 2013 prices of about $70 per ton.	
	
We consider U.S. Coal Corp. to be a small coal company (accounting for less 	
than 1% of the U.S. coal market) with significant geographic and customer 	
concentration. The company owns and operates six mines with approximately 65 	
million tons of reserves and a reserve life of about 35 years at the current 	
rate of production. Its mines serve areas with the highest concentration of 	
coal-fired power generation, but its operations in Eastern Kentucky and the 	
Central Appalachia (CAPP) region provide limited geographic diversity. In 	
addition, U.S. Coal's customer base is narrowly focused, with its largest 	
customer accounting for more than 35% of sales and its top four customers 	
accounting for more than 80% of sales. Profitability and cash flow could 	
suffer if one or more of these customers have a prolonged unexpected outage.	
	
Liquidity	
We view U.S. Coal Corp.'s liquidity as "weak." Key aspects of our liquidity 	
assessment include the following:	
	
     -- Liquidity sources (including cash and internally generated cash flow) 	
reflect a material deficit relative to uses over the next 12 months.	
     -- In our view, only low-probability, unforeseen positive events would 	
allow the company to regain a level of liquidity better than weak.	
	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, U.S. Coal had less than $2 million in cash. U.S. Coal's 	
cash flow from operations for the year ended 2011 was approximately $35 	
million compared with about $25 million during the prior year. We expect this 	
amount to decline to about $25 million and $10 million during 2012 and 2013, 	
respectively, because of lower coal prices. We do not consider the $8 million 	
available on a $10 million working capital line of credit to be a source of 	
liquidity under our criteria because this facility matures in November 2012.	
	
We expect capital spending to approximate $5 million in 2012 and $7 million in 	
2013 as the company reduces spending to a minimum to operate and conserve 	
liquidity. In addition, U.S. Coal has to spend about $40 million to amortize 	
its debt over the next two years. With its working capital line of credit due 	
to expire November 2012, we believe it may be unable to meet its obligation in 	
2012 unless the line of credit is extended and materially increased or its 	
current debt obligations are restructured or refinanced.	
	
Outlook	
The negative rating outlook reflects mounting capital constraints given our 	
expectation that U.S. Coal Corp.'s cash flow will decline next year as a 	
result of lower coal prices and the pending maturity of its line of credit. 	
With about $40 million in debt amortization over the next two years, we 	
believe U.S. Coal may be unable to repay its obligations without restructuring 	
or refinancing its current debt obligations. We would also lower our rating by 	
one or more notches if the company is unable to renew and expand its line of 	
credit in advance of its November 2012 maturity.	
	
Although less likely in the near term, a higher rating is possible if the 	
company is ultimately able to restructure or refinance its debt obligations 	
such that the amortization schedule over the next three years is significantly 	
reduced and if end-market demand improves, resulting in higher production and 	
prices.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
CreditWatch Action	
                           To                        From	
U.S. Coal Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating   CCC(prelim)/Negative/--   CCC(prelim)/Watch Dev/--	
	
New Rating; Outlook Action	
	
U.S. Coal Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating   CCC/Negative/--    	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

