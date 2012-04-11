TEXT-S&P assigns U.S. Corp 'CCC' rating

April 11 - Overview -- Lexington, Ky.-based U.S. Coal Corp.'s earnings were weaker than we had previously anticipated after an unseasonably warm winter contributed to lower demand and prices for thermal coal. -- We view the company to have a "weak" liquidity position partly because of the aggressive amortization schedule of its recently restructured debt. -- Standard & Poor's assigned a 'CCC' corporate credit rating to the company. -- The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that U.S. Coal Corp.'s production and pricing will decline next year, hampering profitability and its ability to repay its obligations. Rating Action On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services removed its preliminary 'CCC' rating on U.S. Coal Corp. from CreditWatch, where it was placed on Oct. 4, 2011, with developing implications. We assigned our final 'CCC' corporate credit rating to Lexington, Ky.-based U.S. Coal Corp. The rating outlook is negative. Rationale The corporate credit rating on U.S. Coal Corp. reflects the combination of what Standard & Poor's Ratings Services considers to be its "vulnerable" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. We also factor in its relatively small size, lack of geographic diversity, high customer concentration, and its "weak" liquidity. Under our base case scenario we expect debt to EBITDA of about 2x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 30% in 2012. We expect these figures to weaken in 2013 but to still compare favorably with similarly rated companies. However, our "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment reflects more heavily the company's "weak" liquidity position given our expectation for weaker cash flow in an unfavorable price environment and a heavy debt amortization schedule. Our base case scenario assumes that EBITDA declines to about $35 million in 2012 and below $20 million in 2013, from about $38 million in 2011. The decline in operations stems from weaker demand and lower coal prices as an unseasonably warm winter contributed to larger stockpiles of thermal coal at utilities and as low natural gas prices incented some utilities to switch from thermal coal. U.S. Coal has about 85% of its 2012 coal production committed at prices of about $85 per ton and about 40% of its 2013 production committed at prices of about $80 per ton. The NYMEX currently has spot prices below $60 per ton and 2013 prices of about $70 per ton. We consider U.S. Coal Corp. to be a small coal company (accounting for less than 1% of the U.S. coal market) with significant geographic and customer concentration. The company owns and operates six mines with approximately 65 million tons of reserves and a reserve life of about 35 years at the current rate of production. Its mines serve areas with the highest concentration of coal-fired power generation, but its operations in Eastern Kentucky and the Central Appalachia (CAPP) region provide limited geographic diversity. In addition, U.S. Coal's customer base is narrowly focused, with its largest customer accounting for more than 35% of sales and its top four customers accounting for more than 80% of sales. Profitability and cash flow could suffer if one or more of these customers have a prolonged unexpected outage. Liquidity We view U.S. Coal Corp.'s liquidity as "weak." Key aspects of our liquidity assessment include the following: -- Liquidity sources (including cash and internally generated cash flow) reflect a material deficit relative to uses over the next 12 months. -- In our view, only low-probability, unforeseen positive events would allow the company to regain a level of liquidity better than weak. As of Dec. 31, 2011, U.S. Coal had less than $2 million in cash. U.S. Coal's cash flow from operations for the year ended 2011 was approximately $35 million compared with about $25 million during the prior year. We expect this amount to decline to about $25 million and $10 million during 2012 and 2013, respectively, because of lower coal prices. We do not consider the $8 million available on a $10 million working capital line of credit to be a source of liquidity under our criteria because this facility matures in November 2012. We expect capital spending to approximate $5 million in 2012 and $7 million in 2013 as the company reduces spending to a minimum to operate and conserve liquidity. In addition, U.S. Coal has to spend about $40 million to amortize its debt over the next two years. With its working capital line of credit due to expire November 2012, we believe it may be unable to meet its obligation in 2012 unless the line of credit is extended and materially increased or its current debt obligations are restructured or refinanced. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects mounting capital constraints given our expectation that U.S. Coal Corp.'s cash flow will decline next year as a result of lower coal prices and the pending maturity of its line of credit. With about $40 million in debt amortization over the next two years, we believe U.S. Coal may be unable to repay its obligations without restructuring or refinancing its current debt obligations. We would also lower our rating by one or more notches if the company is unable to renew and expand its line of credit in advance of its November 2012 maturity. Although less likely in the near term, a higher rating is possible if the company is ultimately able to restructure or refinance its debt obligations such that the amortization schedule over the next three years is significantly reduced and if end-market demand improves, resulting in higher production and prices. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 Ratings List CreditWatch Action To From U.S. Coal Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC(prelim)/Negative/-- CCC(prelim)/Watch Dev/-- New Rating; Outlook Action U.S. Coal Corp. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.