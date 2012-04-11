FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P withdraws Tensar Corp, TCO Funding ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P withdraws Tensar Corp, TCO Funding ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 - Rating Action	
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on a 	
revolving credit facility issued by TCO Funding Corp. (a subsidiary of Tensar 	
Corp.) to 'CCC-' from 'B-' and removed the issue rating from CreditWatch, 	
where it was placed with developing implications on Oct. 11, 2011. We also 	
withdrew our corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. and all its related 	
issues. We took these ratings actions after the company's request to withdraw 	
the ratings. (See ratings list). 	
	
The downgrade reflects our view of the company's weak liquidity as the 	
maturity of the credit facility approaches.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 	
Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded; Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
TCO Funding Corp.	
 Senior Secured	
  Local Currency                        CCC-               B-/Watch Dev	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                        To                 From	
The Tensar Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                NR/--/--           SD/--/--	
	
TCO Funding Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 D	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 CCC-	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 1	
	
Tensar Lease Funding Corp.	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 B	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 5	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 CCC+	
   Recovery Rating                      NR                 2	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.