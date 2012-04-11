TEXT-S&P withdraws Tensar Corp, TCO Funding ratings

April 11 - Rating Action On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on a revolving credit facility issued by TCO Funding Corp. (a subsidiary of Tensar Corp.) to 'CCC-' from 'B-' and removed the issue rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with developing implications on Oct. 11, 2011. We also withdrew our corporate credit rating on Tensar Corp. and all its related issues. We took these ratings actions after the company's request to withdraw the ratings. (See ratings list). The downgrade reflects our view of the company's weak liquidity as the maturity of the credit facility approaches. Related Criteria And Research -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; Off CreditWatch To From TCO Funding Corp. Senior Secured Local Currency CCC- B-/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 1 1 Ratings Withdrawn To From The Tensar Corp. Corporate Credit Rating NR/--/-- SD/--/-- TCO Funding Corp. Senior Secured NR D Senior Secured NR CCC- Recovery Rating NR 1 Tensar Lease Funding Corp. Senior Secured NR B Recovery Rating NR 5 Senior Secured NR CCC+ Recovery Rating NR 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.