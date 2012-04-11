FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Citibank Uruguay ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Citibank Uruguay ratings to 'BBB-/A-3'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 11 - Overview	
     -- On April 3, 2012, we raised our sovereign credit rating on Uruguay to 	
'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'.	
     -- We are raising our global scale counterparty credit ratings on 	
Citibank Uruguay to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B', while affirming the national 	
scale counterparty credit rating at 'uyAAA'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that Citibank will 	
continue to benefit from its privileged position as a branch of New York-based 	
Citibank.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its global scale 	
counterparty credit ratings on Citibank N.A. (Uruguay Branch) to 'BBB-/A-3' 	
from 'BB+/B', while affirming the national scale counterparty credit rating at 	
'uyAAA'. The outlooks are stable.	
	
Rationale 	
The rating action on Citibank Uruguay followed our April 3, 2012, upgrade of 	
the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'. We based our 	
rating action on Uruguay on the country's sound economic growth prospects and 	
improving external and fiscal indicators, as foreign direct investment has 	
strengthened and improved its economic diversification. Prudent economic 	
policies in recent years, backed by a broad political consensus, have allowed 	
Uruguay to grow rapidly and reduce its main credit vulnerabilities. Per capita 	
real GDP growth averaged about 6% between 2006 and 2011. In contrast with much 	
of South America, Uruguay has managed to grow rapidly over the past decade 	
without significantly improving its trade policies.	
	
Standard & Poor's ratings on Citibank Uruguay reflect sovereign risk and the 	
bank's status as a branch of New York-based Citibank N.A. (A/Negative/A-1). We 	
assume that, in a stressed scenario, without the sovereign's direct 	
intervention, the parent company would ensure full and timely payment of its 	
Uruguayan branch's obligations.	
	
We cap our global scale ratings on Citibank Uruguay with the sovereign credit 	
ratings on Uruguay. The national scale ratings on the bank exclude sovereign 	
intervention risk and reflect the bank's position relative to other financial 	
institutions in that country.	
	
Outlook 	
The stable outlook on Citibank Uruguay reflects that on the sovereign.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov.9, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
 	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Citibank N.A. (Uruguay Branch)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Stable/A-3    BB+/Stable/B	
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/A-3           BB+/B	
 	
Ratings Affirmed	
 	
Citibank N.A. (Uruguay Branch)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  National Scale                        uyAAA/Stable/--	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

