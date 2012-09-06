FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms AyT Caja Granada 1, AyT CGH Caja Granada

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on AyT Caja Granada 1 and
AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA Serie AyT Colaterales Global Hipotecario
CAJA Granada (AyT CGH Caja Granada). A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this comment.

Fitch placed the class A and B notes of Ayt CGH Caja Granada on RWN on 3 April 
2012, following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros 
(CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The bank acted as the account bank and was replaced
on 17 July 2012 by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). In line with the 
agency's structured finance counterparty criteria, Barclays Bank plc is deemed 
an eligible counterparty to support structured finance ratings of at least 
'AA-sf'.

Both Caja Granada I's and AyT CGH Caja Granada's pool comprises residential 
loans originated and serviced by Caja General de Ahorros de Granada, part of 
Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. ('BB+'/Stable/'B'). The downgrade of Banco Mare Nostrum 
S.A. to sub-investment grade has increased the payment interruption risk, which 
would be triggered by the default of the servicer.EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss CriteriaEMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage and Cashflow AssumptionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance TransactionsCounterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum

