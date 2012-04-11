TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. media, entertainment sector

April 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the following U.S. media and entertainment companies: --AMC Entertainment Inc. --The McClatchy Company --Regal Entertainment Group --Univision Communications, Inc. --Clear Channel Communications, Inc. --Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers', May 12, 2011; --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011; --'U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector - Recovery Rating and Notching Methodology', Feb. 16, 2010; --'Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit', Aug. 5, 2011; --'Impact of Receivables Securitization on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly Leveraged Issuers', May 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Media and Entertainment Recovery Models -- Fourth-Quarter 2011 Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers Corporate Rating Methodology Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector -- Recovery Rating and Notching Methodology Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit Impact of Receivables Securitisation on Recovery Ratings of Debt of Highly Leveraged Issuers