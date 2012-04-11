FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. media, entertainment sector
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. media, entertainment sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the
following U.S. media and entertainment companies:	
	
--AMC Entertainment Inc.	
--The McClatchy Company	
--Regal Entertainment Group	
--Univision Communications, Inc.	
--Clear Channel Communications, Inc.	
--Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings Inc.	
	
The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers:	
	
Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research	
	
	
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers',
May 12, 2011;	
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;	
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011;	
--'U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector - Recovery Rating and Notching
Methodology', Feb. 16, 2010;	
--'Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit', Aug. 5, 2011;	
--'Impact of Receivables Securitization on Debt Recovery Ratings of Highly
Leveraged Issuers', May 12, 2011.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Media and Entertainment Recovery
Models -- Fourth-Quarter 2011	
	
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers	
Corporate Rating Methodology	
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage	
U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector -- Recovery Rating and Notching Methodology	
Operating Leases: Updated Implications for Lessees' Credit	
Impact of Receivables Securitisation on Recovery Ratings of Debt of Highly
Leveraged Issuers

