FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P on Empresas CMPC
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 6, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on Empresas CMPC

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
(Editor's note: In the article published Aug. 31, 2012, the EBITDA margin and
debt to EBITDA numbers were misstated. A corrected version follows.)
 
Overview
     -- Although we expect Chilean pulp and paper company Empresas CMPC to 
keep reducing leverage, we believe improvement in credit metrics will be 
challenged by mild results and cash flows and still-high debt levels.
     -- We will monitor industry conditions and the company's investment plan, 
as those may make it more difficult for CMPC to reduce soon. 
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the 
ratings at 'BBB+'.
     -- A one-notch downgrade may result from debt levels remaining around 
current levels.

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Empresas CMPC S.A. (CMPC). The ratings were affirmed at 'BBB+'.

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that the company's financial risk 
profile may deteriorate because of its inability to improve results and cash 
flows, as debt levels are currently high for its rating category. We believe 
an increase in the investment flows in the next three years would put even 
more pressure on the company's financial performance if it doesn't address 
funding adequately. The ratings continue to reflect the combination of a 
"satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.

CMPC's milder results and cash flows are a consequence of softer prices for 
some of its products (namely softwood and hardwood pulp, as well as some paper 
product categories) and rising costs of wood, labor, and energy, all of which 
have being hurting profitability since mid-2011. We can see this in the EBITDA 
margin of 19.8% in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, compared with 29.5% a 
year ago.

As of June 30, 2012 reported debt totaled $3.8 billion. Credit metrics, in our 
opinion, look weak for the intermediate financial risk profile, even after 
deducting excess cash from reported balances; debt-to-EBITDA and funds from 
operations (FFO)-to-debt were 3.2x and 25.2%, respectively. 

CMPC's decision to proceed or not with the expansion of its Riograndense 
operations in Brazil is a relevant rating factor. CMPC is currently making 
studies to invest in a new pulp mill of 1.3 million tons per year (tpy), along 
with other expansion projects that may require aggregate investments in excess 
of $2 billion in the next three years. Although such an investment would 
necessarily bring more debt to CMPC's balance sheet, we expect the company to 
put in place mitigating measures to avoid further weakening its financial 
stance. This would also be consistent with its history of keeping its leverage 
below 2.5x of net debt-to-EBITDA (the company's financial policy defines net 
debt as gross debt less the entire cash position).

Industry conditions for forest products companies may also present some 
challenges, as we expect pulp supply to expand by 2.5% to 3% in 2013 and 2014. 
Simultaneously, demand may continue showing volatility especially during the 
second half 2012, as inventory levels are above industry averages and 
economies are weak in the developed world.

CMPC's business profile benefits from a strong business mix, solid position in 
the Latin American tissue markets, and competitive costs. The company's 
financial profile is characterized by ample cash flow generation ability, and 
a moderate financial policy that includes the company's commitment to 
maintaining targeted financial ratios and liquidity. These strengths help 
moderate the risks of operating in the cyclical forest products industry, 
particularly in pulp; market volatility in the Latin American countries where 
the company operates; and a relatively aggressive expansion strategy.

Liquidity
In our opinion, CMPC's liquidity is "adequate." We expect the ratio of cash 
sources to uses to be well above 1.2x in the next 12 months, and to be higher 
than 1x even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.

Also, we consider CMPC to have a good ability to absorb high-impact, 
low-probability events with its robust cash balances. We also acknowledge the 
company's very good standing in debt markets (both international and 
domestic), sound relationships with Chilean and international banking 
institutions, and ample room under the existing covenant package.

Our analysis of the company's prospective financial flexibility includes the 
following assumptions and facts:
     -- An operating cash generation of about $800 million in the next 12 
months.
     -- A cash position of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2012.
     -- Committed credit lines of $200 million (through 2014).
     -- Expected capital expenditures of about $1 billion.
     -- Scheduled debt maturities of $67 million. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our opinion that we may lower the ratings by one 
notch if CMPC does not significantly improve credit metrics in the next 
quarters. This could be triggered by CMPC's announcement that it will proceed 
with the investment in Riograndense without counterbalancing measures to 
reduce leverage and sustain liquidity.

We will also monitor industry conditions as we expect pulp prices to continue 
softening because of a combination of increasing supply entering the market in 
the next two years and volatile demand patterns from Asian purchasers. Upgrade 
potential is currently limited by leverage patterns and CMPC's exposure to the 
cyclical pulp business.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Will Pulp Projects Hamper The Financial Profiles Of Latin American 
Forest Products Companies?, Aug. 15, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Empresas CMPC S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Negative/--   BBB+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Inversiones CMPC S.A.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.