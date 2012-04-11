FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 11, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises MasTec ratings to 'BB'

April 11 - 	
Overview	
     -- We believe U.S.-based specialty engineering and construction 	
contractor MasTec Inc. is likely to sustain recently improved credit metrics 	
and could generate over $100 million in free cash flow (FOCF) annually, driven 	
by better prospects for profitability and a supportive financial policy.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on MasTec to 'BB' from 	
'BB-'.	
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation for growth 	
potential in some of its end-markets which supports improved credit measures 	
over the next 12 months, but also some acquisitions and share repurchases. 	
	
Rating Action	
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Coral Gables, Fla.-based MasTec Inc. to 'BB' from
'BB-'. The 	
rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our senior unsecured 	
issue-level ratings to 'BB-'. The recovery rating remains a '5' reflecting our 	
expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery of principal in the event of 	
default. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our view of specialty engineering and construction 	
contractor MasTec's improved prospects for cash generation from a return to 	
around double-digit EBITDA margins over the next two years, backed by a 	
supportive financial policy. We expect favorable year-over-year growth 	
prospects in the company's wireless (post the renewal of its AT&T contract), 	
wireline (partly driven by the federal government's rural broadband stimulus) 	
and in its electrical transmission (amidst a better pricing environment) 	
end-markets. In addition, we believe that, despite our expectation for small- 	
to medium-sized sized acquisitions, management's stated financial policy will 	
result in credit measures commensurate with the 'BB' rating; EBITDA margins 	
likely will approach 10%, which should help MasTec keep leverage at well below 	
3.0x over the next two years. 	
	
The ratings on MasTec reflect the company's "significant" financial risk 	
profile and its "weak" business risk profile, reflecting its exposure to 	
cyclical end markets, primarily the telecom and utilities industries, and 	
significant customer concentration. 	
	
MasTec should remain one of the 10 largest specialty engineering and 	
construction contractors in the U.S., with annual revenues of over $3 billion 	
in 2012. It operates nationally, but is concentrated in the southeastern U.S. 	
Its core activities are the engineering, construction, installation, 	
maintenance, and upgrade of communications and utility infrastructures. 	
	
MasTec's primary customers are in communications (including satellite 	
television and cable television), utilities, and government. Customer 	
concentration has improved, but likely will remain high, with about one-half 	
of revenue from DIRECTV and AT&T. We believe MasTec has diversified its end 	
markets somewhat with acquisitions in renewable energy and natural gas 	
pipeline markets. Some of these acquisitions are still in the integration 	
stage, but MasTec's integration track record appears sound, with no 	
significant impairment charges on the considerable base of intangibles that 	
have been acquired in recent years. We also assume that future acquisitions 	
could be targeted toward enhancing geographic reach, service capability, and 	
customer base. 	
	
MasTec operates in a highly fragmented industry and faces cyclical end 	
markets. Demand weakened in the economic downturn as customers reduced their 	
capital spending, but the company recently benefited from wireless customers 	
upgrading their networks and acquisitions, resulting in strong growth in 2010 	
and 2011. Recent bad weather and operational issues in the wireless business 	
hurt results in the second half of 2011, but we expect this to be largely 	
resolved in early 2012. In the long term, we expect utilities and 	
telecommunications companies to continue upgrading infrastructure. 	
	
Our base case scenario assumptions for MasTec include:	
     -- Revenue growth in the high-single-digit area in 2012 and 2013.	
     -- EBITDA margins approaching 10% over the next two years, reflecting a 	
steady year-over-year margin improvement, despite some carry-over costs in 	
early 2012 from nonrecurring events in 2011, partly driven by revenue growth 	
in its renewable business and higher-margin transmission activities.	
     -- FOCF to debt of over 20% over the cycle, with reduced year-over-year 	
working capital and capital expenditure requirements in 2012. 	
     -- Redeployment of free cash flow to complement organic growth with 	
acquisitions, while maintaining credit metrics appropriate for the 'BB' rating.	
	
We expect MasTec's credit measures to remain better than our expectations for 	
the rating, with FOCF to total debt of greater than 20% and total debt to 	
EBITDA of about 3.0x or less, over the business cycle.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe MasTec has adequate sources of liquidity to cover needs over the 	
next few quarters, even if EBITDA declines unexpectedly. It has minimal 	
upcoming debt maturities. Our assessment of MasTec's liquidity profile 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity, including cash and its revolving 	
credit facility, to cover uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months; 	
     -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 	
15%; and 	
     -- We believe MasTec can absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks. 	
	
Liquidity sources include $470.2 million in unrestricted cash and availability 	
under its recently refinanced and expanded $600 million revolving credit 	
facility as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect MasTec to generate about $100 million 	
of FOCF in 2012 on improved EBITDA generation and lower year-over-year working 	
capital and capital expenditure requirements.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate MasTec's senior unsecured debt, including its 4% senior convertible 	
notes and 7.625% senior notes, 'BB-'. The recovery rating is '5', indicating 	
our expectation of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default scenario. (See our recovery report on MasTec Inc. to be published 	
following this report on RatingsDirect.)	
Outlook	
Our rating outlook on MasTec is stable. We expect it to adhere to a financial 	
policy that supports improved credit measures, because of favorable trends in 	
some of its end-markets over the next 12 months. We also expect it to redeploy 	
future FOCF to complement organic growth with modest acquisitions, while 	
maintaining debt to EBITDA of about 3.0x.	
	
We could lower our rating if operating performance deteriorates, or if we 	
expect a debt-financed acquisition to result in total debt to EBITDA 	
approaching 3.5x or higher, for an extended period. This could also occur if 	
FOCF turns negative, because of a downturn in end markets caused by declining 	
global industrial production or by a sharp decline in oil prices, or because 	
of more-aggressive-than-expected financial policies. 	
	
A higher rating is unlikely in the near term; however, over the long term, we 	
could raise our ratings if MasTec's operating prospects remain positive and 	
its growth initiatives continue to strengthen and diversify its business 	
profile to the point where we view it as "fair". At the same time, we would 	
expect MasTec to demonstrate financial policies in line with a higher rating, 	
notably by continuing to pursue a disciplined acquisition strategy.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
MasTec Inc.	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                       To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB-/Positive/--	
	
Senior Unsecured                       BB-                B+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      5                 5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

