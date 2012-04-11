FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P on funding for U.S. transport infrastructure
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P on funding for U.S. transport infrastructure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 - Despite the seemingly broad, bipartisan agreement in Washington
that the country's transportation infrastructure needs a sweeping upgrade, a
number of issues still divide Congress, not the least of which is how to finance
it. A swift resolution to this sticking point has become increasingly important,
given that the U.S. now ranks 24th in the world in quality of overall
infrastructure, according to a report just published on RatingsDirect. The
report, "U.S. Transportation Infrastructure Falls Into Disrepair While
Washington Bickers Over Funding," says that the cost of not investing
sufficiently in the country's roads and bridges could mean $3.1 trillion in lost
GDP growth by 2020.	
	
The issue is coming to a head as a major source of revenue for infrastructure 	
funding--state and federal gasoline taxes--is declining because of continuing 	
economic uncertainty and an increase in the use of fuel-efficient vehicles. 	
Meanwhile, the cost of maintaining highways has expanded with the national 	
population and is compounded by the aging of the system and the growth of 	
suburbs around most cities. Repair demands will continue to grow as the system 	
ages, and Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects maintenance costs to grow 	
faster than both inflation and revenue from gasoline and vehicle taxes.	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

