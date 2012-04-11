FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates CABEI medium-term notes 'A'
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 8:06 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch rates CABEI medium-term notes 'A'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' long-term foreign currency
rating to Central American Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) senior
unsecured USD250 million medium-term notes due in 2017. This rating is aligned
with the bank's long-term 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR).	
	
CABEI's current ratings reflect the bank's solid financial profile,
preferred-creditor status, and privileges conferred on CABEI by its member
countries. The ratings also reflect the bank's significant loan concentration in
low-rated sovereigns and the volatile economic environment in some of the
countries in which the institution operates.	
	
The Rating Outlook on CABEI's long-term IDR is Stable, reflecting Fitch's
expectation that CABEI's risk profile will not substantially change in the
foreseeable future. However, further loan diversification or a material
enhancement of its capital base could benefit creditworthiness over the medium
term. In turn, unexpected severe deterioration of the bank's financial
fundamentals and/or sudden erosion of its member countries' willingness to
provide support could result in downward pressure on CABEI's ratings.	
	
CABEI is a Multilateral Development Bank, established in 1960 to stimulate
economic growth and promote the integration of the five founding member
countries: Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. CABEI
was established under a 'Constitutive Agreement' signed by founding members,
which confers on the bank the status of a supranational institution and grants
CABEI several immunities and privileges, including preferred creditor status.	
	
As CABEI is the main provider of long-term funding in the region, Fitch
considers that its shareholders have a vested interest in supporting it, should
it run into difficulties. Some doubts remain, however, regarding the
shareholders' ability to provide such support as most are sub-investment grade
sovereigns with structurally weak fiscal positions.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Rating Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranationals' (Aug. 12,
2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Rating Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranationals

