TEXT-Fitch rates Nykredit Bank's EMTN Programme 'A'/'F1'
September 6, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates Nykredit Bank's EMTN Programme 'A'/'F1'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit Bank's EUR5bn Euro Medium Term
Note Programme a long-term senior unsecured rating of 'A', and short-term senior
unsecured rating of 'F1'.

Nykredit Bank's Long-term and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings 
('A'/Stable/'F1')  reflect its core position in the Nykredit group. Given the 
close integration of Nykredit Bank in the larger group, including various shared
services, no Viability Rating is assigned. Nykredit Bank's ratings are therefore
sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumption of support from Nykredit Realkredit 
('A'/Stable/'F1'), or any rating action taken on its parent.

In assigning senior unsecured debt ratings to Nykredit Bank, Fitch bases its 
assumptions on Nykredit Bank being the primary source of repayment for the 
bank's creditors. Fitch does not consider the high level of asset encumbrance at
Nykredit Realkredit to directly result in any structural subordination for 
senior unsecured debt holders of Nykredit Bank.

