TEXT-S&P rates Monitronics International 'B'
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates Monitronics International 'B'

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. residential alarm monitoring services provider Monitronics 	
International Inc. issued a $700 million senior secured debt and $410 million 	
of senior unsecured notes.	
     -- The company used the proceeds to repay existing debt and to fund 	
growth.	
     -- We are assigning issue ratings to the company's debt, along with our 	
'B' corporate credit rating to the company.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of stable 	
EBITDA and adequate liquidity.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating to Dallas-based residential alarm monitoring services 	
provider Monitronics International Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating with a recovery rating of '3' 	
to the company's $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility and 	
$550 million first-lien term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our 	
expectation for 50%-70% recovery for lenders in the event of default.	
	
We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating with a recovery rating of 	
'6',indicating our expectation for 0%-10% recovery for lenders in the event of 	
default, to the company's $410 million of senior unsecured notes. 	
	
After the assignment of preliminary ratings on March 14, 2012, the company 	
increased the amount of senior debt by $50 million and reduced the senior 	
unsecured notes by the same amount. These changes had no effect on the 	
ratings. The company used the proceeds to repay debt and to fund growth.	
 	
Rationale	
The rating on Monitronics reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile (as defined in our criteria), its reliance on debt to fund 	
anticipated growth, and its more limited scale compared with its largest 	
competitor. A highly recurring revenue stream and an above-industry revenue 	
growth rate partially offset those factors.	
	
Monitronics provides electronic security alarm monitoring services to more 	
than 700,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Based on revenues of 	
about $312 million for the 12 months ended December 2011, Monitronics was the 	
third-largest company in the highly fragmented residential alarm monitoring 	
industry.	
	
Monitronics uses the dealer origination model to acquire new customer 	
accounts. Under this model, the company purchases accounts from a network of 	
independent dealers instead of creating the accounts internally. This results 	
not only in a lower and more flexible cost structure, but also in higher 	
customer creation costs than for internally created accounts; free cash flow 	
is also lower since account acquisition expenses are reflected on the cash 	
flow statement. Since the industry attrition rate is about 10% to 12% 	
annually, significant customer acquisitions are necessary just to maintain 	
level operating cash flow and subscriber base.  	
	
Although we expect the company to generate sufficient operating cash flow to 	
buy the customer accounts necessary to offset attrition, Monitronics will have 	
to use debt to finance anticipated growth. We view customer-acquisition costs 	
as an essential part of the company's business.	
	
Monitronics' business risk profile is "weak" (as defined in our criteria). The 	
company has a second-tier position in the highly competitive U.S. security 	
alarm monitoring industry and it is somewhat susceptible to downturns in the 	
housing markets and economy.	
	
Positive factors include a highly recurring and growing revenue base, as well 	
as an efficient dealer business model that allows Monitronics to maintain 	
higher margins compared with its competitors. In 2011, the company's revenue 	
increased by approximately 11%, mainly reflecting growth in its subscriber 	
base, higher prices, and additional revenue from alarm monitoring services. We 	
expect mid- to high-single-digit growth in the near-to-intermediate future.	
	
Monitronics will have a highly leveraged financial profile following the 	
transaction, with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 8x for the fiscal year 	
ended December 2011. The EBITDA number is adjusted to reflect the purchases of 	
new accounts necessary to offset attrition. Over the near term, leverage 	
should remain in the same area due to debt and account purchases.	
	
Free cash flow is negative, which reflects an above-industry growth rate 	
achieved through ongoing spending on new dealer accounts. However, this 	
spending is discretionary and can be adjusted to reflect changing conditions. 	
 	
Liquidity	
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Monitronics to have "adequate" 	
liquidity (based on our criteria), comprising $150 million availability under 	
the revolver and modest cash flow from operations. The company has minimal 	
cash balances. The revolving facility's primary purpose is to fund growth. 	
Uses of cash include mandatory debt amortization of around $5 million, along 	
with capital expenditures of around $180 million-$190 million, which includes 	
account purchases from dealers.	
	
Other relevant aspects of Monitronics liquidity, in our view, are:	
     -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the 	
near term. 	
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%.	
     -- The current rating does not incorporate any material business 	
acquisitions. 	
     -- In addition, we expect the company to maintain an adequate cushion 	
within its financial covenants.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Monitronics, to 	
be published shortly on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook 	
The stable outlook reflects Monitronics' stable operating cash flow 	
generation, reflecting its recurring and predictable revenue base. It also 	
reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its competitive 	
position in the residential alarm monitoring industry and has the ability to 	
reduce account purchases, if needed. 	
	
An upgrade in the near term is unlikely, given the company's highly leveraged 	
financial profile and our view that it will continue using debt to finance 	
growth rather than repay debt. We could lower the rating if an increase in 	
attrition leads to the need for additional customer account acquisitions, and 	
consequently, to a deterioration in cash flow and liquidity. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 	
22, 2011	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
New Rating	
	
Monitronics International Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
Monitronics International Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$550 mil term bank ln due 2018      B	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$150 mil revolver bank ln due 2017  B	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$410 mil 9.125% sr nts due 2020     CCC+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

