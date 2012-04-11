TEXT-S&P rates Monitronics International 'B'

Overview -- U.S. residential alarm monitoring services provider Monitronics International Inc. issued a $700 million senior secured debt and $410 million of senior unsecured notes. -- The company used the proceeds to repay existing debt and to fund growth. -- We are assigning issue ratings to the company's debt, along with our 'B' corporate credit rating to the company. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of stable EBITDA and adequate liquidity. Rating Action On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Dallas-based residential alarm monitoring services provider Monitronics International Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating with a recovery rating of '3' to the company's $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $550 million first-lien term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for 50%-70% recovery for lenders in the event of default. We also assigned a 'CCC+' issue rating with a recovery rating of '6',indicating our expectation for 0%-10% recovery for lenders in the event of default, to the company's $410 million of senior unsecured notes. After the assignment of preliminary ratings on March 14, 2012, the company increased the amount of senior debt by $50 million and reduced the senior unsecured notes by the same amount. These changes had no effect on the ratings. The company used the proceeds to repay debt and to fund growth. Rationale The rating on Monitronics reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria), its reliance on debt to fund anticipated growth, and its more limited scale compared with its largest competitor. A highly recurring revenue stream and an above-industry revenue growth rate partially offset those factors. Monitronics provides electronic security alarm monitoring services to more than 700,000 subscribers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Based on revenues of about $312 million for the 12 months ended December 2011, Monitronics was the third-largest company in the highly fragmented residential alarm monitoring industry. Monitronics uses the dealer origination model to acquire new customer accounts. Under this model, the company purchases accounts from a network of independent dealers instead of creating the accounts internally. This results not only in a lower and more flexible cost structure, but also in higher customer creation costs than for internally created accounts; free cash flow is also lower since account acquisition expenses are reflected on the cash flow statement. Since the industry attrition rate is about 10% to 12% annually, significant customer acquisitions are necessary just to maintain level operating cash flow and subscriber base. Although we expect the company to generate sufficient operating cash flow to buy the customer accounts necessary to offset attrition, Monitronics will have to use debt to finance anticipated growth. We view customer-acquisition costs as an essential part of the company's business. Monitronics' business risk profile is "weak" (as defined in our criteria). The company has a second-tier position in the highly competitive U.S. security alarm monitoring industry and it is somewhat susceptible to downturns in the housing markets and economy. Positive factors include a highly recurring and growing revenue base, as well as an efficient dealer business model that allows Monitronics to maintain higher margins compared with its competitors. In 2011, the company's revenue increased by approximately 11%, mainly reflecting growth in its subscriber base, higher prices, and additional revenue from alarm monitoring services. We expect mid- to high-single-digit growth in the near-to-intermediate future. Monitronics will have a highly leveraged financial profile following the transaction, with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 8x for the fiscal year ended December 2011. The EBITDA number is adjusted to reflect the purchases of new accounts necessary to offset attrition. Over the near term, leverage should remain in the same area due to debt and account purchases. Free cash flow is negative, which reflects an above-industry growth rate achieved through ongoing spending on new dealer accounts. However, this spending is discretionary and can be adjusted to reflect changing conditions. Liquidity Pro forma for the transaction, we expect Monitronics to have "adequate" liquidity (based on our criteria), comprising $150 million availability under the revolver and modest cash flow from operations. The company has minimal cash balances. The revolving facility's primary purpose is to fund growth. Uses of cash include mandatory debt amortization of around $5 million, along with capital expenditures of around $180 million-$190 million, which includes account purchases from dealers. Other relevant aspects of Monitronics liquidity, in our view, are: -- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by more than 1.2x for the near term. -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- The current rating does not incorporate any material business acquisitions. -- In addition, we expect the company to maintain an adequate cushion within its financial covenants. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Monitronics, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects Monitronics' stable operating cash flow generation, reflecting its recurring and predictable revenue base. It also reflects our expectation that the company will maintain its competitive position in the residential alarm monitoring industry and has the ability to reduce account purchases, if needed. An upgrade in the near term is unlikely, given the company's highly leveraged financial profile and our view that it will continue using debt to finance growth rather than repay debt. We could lower the rating if an increase in attrition leads to the need for additional customer account acquisitions, and consequently, to a deterioration in cash flow and liquidity. Senior Secured US$550 mil term bank ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3 US$150 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 Senior Unsecured US$410 mil 9.125% sr nts due 2020 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.