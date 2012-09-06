TEXT-S&P rates HudBay Minerals proposed notes

Overview

-- We are assigning our ‘B’ issue-level rating, and ‘3’ recovery rating, to HudBay Minerals Inc.’s proposed US$400 million senior unsecured notes.

-- We understand that proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund general corporate purposes including outlays for several of the company’s larger development projects. HudBay is developing several projects including the Lalor mine in Manitoba and the Constancia mine in Peru.

-- The ‘B’ long-term corporate credit rating on Hudbay is unchanged.

-- The stable outlook on HudBay reflects our view that the company’s low-cost mining operations, at our base case scenario metals prices, should support fairly stable earnings and funds from operations generation. Rating Action On Sept. 6, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘B’ issue-level rating, and ‘3’ recovery rating, to Toronto-based copper producer HudBay Minerals Inc.’s proposed US$400 million senior unsecured notes. A ‘3’ recovery rating indicates our expectations of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. We expect that proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund general corporate purposes including outlays for several of HudBay’s larger development projects. Standard & Poor’s long-term corporate credit rating on Hudbay is unchanged at ‘B’ with a stable outlook. Rationale The ratings on HudBay reflect what we consider the company’s vulnerable business risk profile and aggressive financial risk profile. The ratings incorporate HudBay’s very limited operating diversity and heavy reliance on volatile metals prices during a period of considerable growth-oriented capital expenditures. These weaknesses are offset somewhat, we believe, by HudBay’s relatively stable operating profile that features an attractive first-quartile cost position, consistent earnings generation, and producing assets located in a low-risk mining jurisdiction. HudBay operates several mines in the Flin Flon Greenstone belt in the province of Manitoba, including its flagship producing asset, the 777 mine. The company is developing several projects, including the Lalor mine in Manitoba and the Constancia mine in Peru. We consider HudBay’s business risk profile to be vulnerable mainly because of the company’s limited operating diversity and the short reserve lives on its producing assets. The company’s 777 mine produced about 171 million pounds of copper equivalent in 2011 and will account for effectively all production in the next two years. As such, we expect that any major disruptions would have a significant impact on cash flow. On the other hand, HudBay’s limited operating diversity is somewhat offset by 777’s operating flexibility due to the mine’s ramp and shaft system, which allows for multiple points of access to the deposit. As well, operating diversity is further counterbalanced by the company’s presence in a low-risk mining jurisdiction that takes into account Manitoba’s fairly stable mining code and HudBay’s good relations with employees and communities. The estimated nine-year reserve life at 777 is somewhat below the average of many of HudBay’s base metals peers rated in the ‘B’ category. That said, we expect that the development of the company’s Lalor and Constancia projects should add at least another decade to HudBay’s reserve life. While both aforementioned projects should nominally increase the company’s consolidated cash costs, we believe that the benefits of a larger production profile with superior mine diversity more than offset a modest elevation to HudBay’s cost position. However, full commercial operations from these projects are not expected until at least 2014, particularly from Constancia, which is in its earliest stages of construction. We view HudBay’s co-product cash costs as being stronger than those of most of its ‘B’ peers, and solidly within the industry’s first quartile on a byproduct basis. In our opinion, the company’s cost position is solidified by a Manitoba asset base that leverages HudBay’s regional expertise; supportive infrastructure, such as low-cost hydro power and good transport links; and a stable labor pool that is somewhat insulated from the industry’s cost pressures. As a result, we would expect that the company’s low-cost operating profile should support consistent ore production in sharply lower base metal pricing scenarios including Standard & Poor’s latest metals price assumptions. Our base case operating assumptions for HudBay heading into next year incorporate:

-- Standard & Poor’s most recent economic forecasts on global growth.

-- A copper price of US$3.50 per pound, a zinc price of 95 U.S. cents per pound, and a gold price of US$1,400 per ounce.

-- A production level decline of about 20% in 2012 to about 77 million pounds of copper and 160 million pounds of zinc as several of HudBay’s smaller Manitoba mines are mined out.

-- Our expectation that, at byproduct mine-level cash costs of about zero dollars per pound of copper, 2012 EBITDA will be about C$200 million, with funds from operations (FFO) expected to exceed C$100 million. Relative to our 2012 expectations, we do not expect meaningful changes to next year’s earnings generation potential. In our opinion, the company’s financial risk profile is aggressive due to our expectation of large negative free operating cash flows through next year despite HudBay’s large cash position and low pro forma debt burden. We base our assessment primarily on the significant capital expenditure program (about US$2 billion) required to develop the company’s Lalor and Constancia projects through 2014. We believe that timing and cost overruns on development projects of this scale, particularly at Constancia, could constrain the company’s financial flexibility and pose downside risk to HudBay’s financial risk profile. That said, we believe that Lalor’s capital inflation risks are largely counterbalanced by the same characteristics that support its operating profile: namely the company’s solid experience building mines in the Flin Flon region within a workforce pool that typically experiences low turnover. Pro forma for the proposed unsecured notes, we expect HudBay to generate credit measures that are consistent with its rating. We estimate that in the next 12 months, the company should generate an adjusted debt to EBITDA in the range of 3x-4x and an adjusted FFO to debt of about 15%-20%. Conversely, HudBay’s credit measures will become increasingly sensitive to metals pricing fluctuations in the next few years--similar to other ‘B’ rated peers with growth aspirations--to the point that a 20%-25% decline in metals prices could pressure the rating. Liquidity We view HudBay’s liquidity as adequate in the next 12 months based on the following factors:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity will be greater than 1.2x of uses in the next 12 months;

-- We expect sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA declines by 15%;

-- As at June 30, 2012, the company’s sources of liquidity include C$710.0 million in cash on hand as well as an undrawn US$300 million revolving credit facility, which had US$64.4 million in letters of credit outstanding;

-- We expect HudBay to generate significantly negative free cash flow through 2013 given capital expenditures that average about C$1 billion per year;

-- The company has light and manageable debt maturities; and

-- We expect the company to maintain an annual dividend of 20 Canadian cents per share with no share buybacks expected through our liquidity horizon. We assume that HudBay will likely use a multifaceted financing plan to maintain about a C$100 million cushion (that is, cash and revolver availability) while funding its sizable capital spending plans in the next few years. We expect the company to follow up its proposed unsecured notes issuance with project-level financings, which should include finalization of its precious metals offtake contracts with Silver Wheaton Corp. (not rated). Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on HudBay to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that HudBay’s low-cost mining operations, at our base case scenario metals prices, should support fairly stable earnings and FFO generation. We estimate that, under our base case scenario assumptions, the company’s stable operating profile should reinforce its liquidity position alongside an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio in the 3x-4x range and adjusted FFO to debt of about 15%-20% in the next 12 months. Conversely, we would expect the rating to come under pressure if HudBay’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio reaches 4.5x. In our opinion, such a scenario would require copper prices to fall below US$3.00 per pound or costs to materially increase from operational challenges at the 777 mine, both of which we view as unlikely this year. Given the company’s capital spending requirements, we believe that a positive rating action is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months. However, one could occur should HudBay’s margins expand substantially relative to our base case assumptions while its development projects achieve commercial production ahead of schedule and significantly below budget. Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List HudBay Minerals Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Ratings Assigned US$400 million senior unsecured notes B Recovery rating 3