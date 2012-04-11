FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Parker Drilling notes rating unchanged by add-on
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Parker Drilling notes rating unchanged by add-on

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Parker
Drilling Co. is adding $125 million to its existing $300 million 9.125%
senior unsecured notes due 2018. Our 'B+' rating on the notes, which now total
$425 million, remains unchanged. The recovery rating on the notes remains '3',
indicating our expectation for meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of
a payment default. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the cash
tender offer for Parker's outstanding $125 million 2.125% convertible senior
notes due 2012.	
	
The ratings on Houston-based Parker Drilling Co. reflect the company's 	
participation in a highly competitive, cyclical industry, its aggressive 	
capital spending program, its operations in international markets that can 	
expose it to geopolitical risks, and currently weak utilization rates in its 	
international drilling segment. The ratings also incorporate the company's 	
business and geographic diversity and its high-profile projects with 	
integrated oil companies. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009. 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009 	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Parker Drilling Co.	
 Corporate credit rating                 B+/Stable/--	
 $425 mil 9.125% sr unsecd nts due 2018  B+	
  Recovery Rating                        3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.