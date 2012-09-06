FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Arbella Mutual Insurance Co
September 6, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Arbella Mutual Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBBpi' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Arbella Mutual Insurance 
Co. and Arbella Protection Insurance Co. Inc. The companies are members of the 
Arbella Insurance group and participate in an interaffiliate pool, so we rate 
them as a group.

Rationale
The ratings reflect the pooling members' adequate capitalization, decreased 
expense ratio, and strong market position. Offsetting these positive factors 
are decreased earnings for both companies over the past five years, 
deteriorated underwriting position, and a primarily monostate operation, which 
makes the companies more susceptible to competitive market pressure, 
unfavorable changes in regulatory conditions, and severe weather-related 
events in the region. Arbella Insurance group is the fifth-largest writer of 
homeowners insurance and fourth-largest writer of commercial and private auto 
lines in Massachusetts.

Arbella Insurance group sells property/casualty insurance products in 
Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Its core products 
include private passenger and commercial auto, multiperil homeowners, 
commercial multiperil, dwelling fire and personal umbrella, business owners' 
protection, and workers' compensation. The group was founded in 1988, and its 
direct written premiums totaled $680 million in 2011.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Arbella Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
Arbella Protection Insurance Co. Inc. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBBpi

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

