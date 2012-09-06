FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Amica Mutual Insurance Co 'Api' rating
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P affirms Amica Mutual Insurance Co 'Api' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 6 - On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Amica Mutual Insurance 
Co. (Amica Mutual).

Rationale
The company participates in a reinsurance agreement with its wholly owned 
subsidiaries-- Amica Lloyds of Texas (Amica Lloyd's) and Amica Property And 
Casualty Insurance Co.--under which it assumes an 80% share of all earned 
premiums, loss and loss adjustment expenses, and dividends from both entities. 
Amica Mutual also has assumed reinsurance from Amica Lloyd's under an 
excess-of-loss and catastrophe treaty.

The ratings reflect the company's very strong capitalization, geographic 
diversification, and strong competitive position. Offsetting these positive 
factors is a negative trend in operating performance during the past five 
years and decreasing return on revenue.

Return on revenue was about 3% in 2011, down from 11% in 2010 and 25% in 2007. 
Its operating performance is constrained by a sizable annual return of capital 
to its policyholders in the form of dividends. Relative to its peers, the 
company's somewhat aggressive investment strategy exposes it to volatility of 
surplus, but this is of less concern given its very strong capitalization. In 
2011, the company's loss ratio increased to 83.0% from 73.9% in 2010, mainly 
because the company experienced an uptick in the frequency and severity of 
private-passenger auto liability claims. As a result, one-year 
development-in-reserve releases were considerably lower at about $23 million 
versus about $73 million per year in 2007-2010. In addition, a significant 
share (about 42% of direct written premiums) of Amica Mutual's business is 
concentrated in the Northeastern U.S., which makes it more prone to severe 
weather-related events in the region, competitive market pressure, and 
unfavorable changes in regulatory conditions.

Founded in 1907, Amica Mutual is the largest affiliate of Amica Mutual Group, 
with about 99% of group net earned premiums (group net premiums earned were 
more than $1.5 billion in 2011). Amica Mutual is a personal lines carrier with 
its core product line in personal auto and homeowners' insurance. The company 
is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Related Criteria And Research
Ratings Bearing A "pi" Subscript: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
 Counterparty Credit Rating
  Local Currency                        Api
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        Api



This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

