TEXT-Fitch rates Flowserve's proposed notes 'BBB-'

Sept 6 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Flowserve Corporation's (Flowserve) planned issuance of $500 million 10-year senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to repay a $250 million bridge loan and for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Positive. A full ratings list appears at the end of this release. Flowserve's new debt is consistent with the company's recently revised financial strategy under which the company aims to maintain leverage (debt to EBITDA) within a range of 1.0 times (x) to 2.0x. Fitch estimates Flowserve's pro forma leverage, adjusted to include the new debt, will increase to approximately 1.4x at June 30, 2012 compared to 0.7x at Dec. 31, 2011. At the current 'BBB-' rating, Flowserve's leverage is considered strong, but other considerations constrain the ratings including cyclicality in the company's long cycle infrastructure markets that can occasionally pressure operating cash flow, and concerns about a weakening global economy. The ratings are supported by Flowserve's strong operating performance including historically positive free cash flow (FCF); good liquidity; growth opportunities across all segments of the company; a substantial portion of higher-margin aftermarket business; well-funded U.S. pension plans; and a sizable backlog. In addition, Fitch notes Flowserve's technological capabilities, global presence, product diversification, and strong competitive position. Fitch expects Flowserve to generate $250 million-$350 million of FCF after dividends annually over the next several years, driven by improvements in working capital and higher sales in all of its segments. FCF should be sufficient to fund moderately-sized acquisitions as well as additional share repurchases. Flowserve generated approximately $41 million of FCF in 2011, down from $190 million in 2010. The lower FCF was largely driven by working capital requirements associated with an increase in orders and delays on certain projects. Working capital requirements should improve as the projects are completed. FCF was negative $34 million during the first half of 2012. However, operating cash flow typically is seasonal and improves as the year progresses. The company contributed $27 million to domestic and foreign qualified pension plans in 2011 and expects to contribute approximately $10 million to $20 million to U.S. pension plans in 2012 and approximately $10 million to foreign plans. Flowserve's pension plans were underfunded by $164 million ($37 million in the U.S.; $126 million outside the U.S.) at the end of 2011. U.S. plans were approximately 90% funded, while many of the non-U.S. plans are unfunded. Rating concerns include Flowserve's cash deployment which focuses on share repurchases and possible acquisitions; declining margins due to higher raw material costs and the impact of project delays; seasonal cash generation; heavy cash requirements to support large swings in working capital; and competitive pricing pressure throughout the industry. Developments that could lead to a positive rating action include consistently low leverage at the low end of Flowserve's target range, higher operating margins and cash flow, further diversification that could reduce the impact of cyclicality on Flowserve's financial results. A negative rating action could occur if pricing pressure or higher costs lead to consistently lower margins or if Flowserve significantly exceeds its leverage target through aggressive cash deployment for debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases. Fitch expects Flowserve's revenue to increase by the mid-single digits in 2012, reflecting steady demand in the company's industrial and petrochemical markets. Margins could remain at somewhat lower levels in the near term while the company works through a backlog that consists of a larger proportion of original equipment that carries lower margins than aftermarket sales. The impact of economic weakness and challenging financial markets in Europe should be more than offset by activity in long cycle projects in other regions and continuing aftermarket demand. At June 30, 2012, liquidity included $175 million of cash. A large portion of Flowserve's cash is located outside the U.S. to fund international operations. As of Aug. 20, 2012, availability also included the unused portion of a new $850 million five-year bank revolver that replaced a previous $500 million revolver. Flowserve borrowed $217 million under the revolver, together with proceeds from a new $400 million bank term loan due in 2017, to repay an existing term loan and revolver. Liquidity at June 30, 2012 was offset by $370 million of debt due within one year, including a $250 million bridge loan which will be repaid with proceeds from Flowserve's new 10-year notes. Aside from the new notes and term loan, there is no material long-term debt. Fitch currently rates Flowserve as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured bank facilities 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology