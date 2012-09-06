TEXT-S&P rates HealthSouthm proposed notes 'BB-'

Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings to the proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 to be borrowed by Birmingham, Ala.-based HealthSouth Corp. We rated the notes 'BB-' (the same as the 'BB-' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company will use the proceeds of this new issue to repay existing debt. Our 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on HealthSouth is unchanged. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria), because of sensitivity to significant reimbursement risk, particularly from the government as Medicare generates over 70% of total revenues. The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk profile as "significant," reflected in our expectation that the leverage will remain near the current debt to EBITDA level of about 3.3x. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's research update on HealthSouth, published May 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST HealthSouth Corp. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Rating Assigned $250 mil sr unsec notes due 2024 BB- Recovery rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.