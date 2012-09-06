FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms NGM Insurance Co's 'Api' rating
#Market News
September 6, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms NGM Insurance Co's 'Api' rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 6 - On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its
'Api' 
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on NGM Insurance Co. (NGM).

Rationale
All net underwriting results are ceded into a pooling arrangement among NGM 
and its unrated 100%-owned subsidiaries (Old Dominion Insurance Co., MSA 
Insurance Co., Main Street America Protection Insurance Co., Main Street 
America Assurance Co., Great Lakes Casualty Insurance Co.). NGM assumes 100% 
of the underwriting results of the pool, and the other pool participants cede 
100% of their net underwriting results to the pool.

The ratings affirmations reflect the pool members' strong capitalization and 
the group's well-diversified lines of business. Offsetting these positive 
factors is the company's exposure concentration within Northeastern states and 
deterioration in its operating results. For 2011, NGM realized a pretax 
operating loss, with a negative return on revenue, and steady premium revenue 
offset by increased losses relating to policy-holder claims, primarily due to 
weather-related losses. For NGM, 2011's poor operating performance comes amid 
a broad decline in profitability on a year-by-year basis.

Founded in 1923, NGM is a Florida-domiciled stock insurance company offering 
personal and commercial products. NGM is the largest member and the flagship 
carrier of the Main Street American Group, which offers property/casualty 
insurance in 26 states and surety bonds in 44 states.

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
NGM Insurance Co. (Unsolicited Ratings)
  Counterparty Credit Rating
    Local Currency                        Api
  Financial Strength Rating
    Local Currency                        Api



This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

