TEXT-S&P says Dominion Resources sale plans won't affect ratings

Sept 6 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Dominion Resources Inc.’s (A-/Stable/A-2) plans to sell three of its merchant generation units has no immediate impact on current ratings. Dominion indicated that it plans to use the asset sale proceeds to offset debt financing needs and invest in its regulated utility operations. As a result, when completed, the transaction will somewhat reduce Dominion’s consolidated business risk and support the company’s focus on its regulated utility operations.