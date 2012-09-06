FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P says Dominion Resources sale plans won't affect ratings
September 6, 2012

TEXT-S&P says Dominion Resources sale plans won't affect ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Dominion Resources Inc.’s (A-/Stable/A-2) plans to sell three of its merchant generation units has no immediate impact on current ratings. Dominion indicated that it plans to use the asset sale proceeds to offset debt financing needs and invest in its regulated utility operations. As a result, when completed, the transaction will somewhat reduce Dominion’s consolidated business risk and support the company’s focus on its regulated utility operations.

