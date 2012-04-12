FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 8
basis points (bps) to 203 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread remained unchanged at 651 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 9
bps to 133 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' narrowed by 8 bps each to 175 bps and 249 bps,
respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 469 bps, 'B' widened by 2 bps to
701 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 7 bps to 1,072 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions tightened by 7 bps to 310 bps. Banks and 	
telecommunications tightened by 5 bps each to 320 bps and 332 bps, 	
respectively. Industrials contracted by 6 bps to 300 bps, and utilities 	
contracted by 8 bps to 206 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 199 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 240 	
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving 	
average of 643 bps and below its five-year moving average of 722 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

