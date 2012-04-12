TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread remains flat

April 12 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 8 basis points (bps) to 203 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread remained unchanged at 651 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 9 bps to 133 bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' narrowed by 8 bps each to 175 bps and 249 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread remained flat at 469 bps, 'B' widened by 2 bps to 701 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 7 bps to 1,072 bps. By industry, financial institutions tightened by 7 bps to 310 bps. Banks and telecommunications tightened by 5 bps each to 320 bps and 332 bps, respectively. Industrials contracted by 6 bps to 300 bps, and utilities contracted by 8 bps to 206 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 199 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 240 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving average of 643 bps and below its five-year moving average of 722 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.