#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch assigns Bank VTB eurobond final 'BBB' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VTB Capital S.A.'s USD1.5bn 6% 5-year
issue of limited recourse loan participation notes, due 12 April 2017, a final
Long-term 'BBB' rating.	
	
The proceeds are to be used solely for financing loans to Russia's Bank VTB
(VTB), rated Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
'BBB' respectively, Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F3', Support '2', Viability
Rating 'bb', National Long-term 'AAA(rus)' and Support Rating Floor 'BBB'. The
Outlooks for VTB's Long-term IDRs and National Long-term rating are Stable. The
notes have been issued under the bank's loan participation notes programme,
which is rated Long-term 'BBB' and Short-term 'F3'.	
	
VTB is Russia's second-largest bank by assets and equity and is currently 75%
state-owned.	
	
The agency's commentary on the loan participation notes programme's terms and
conditions, dated 29 October 2007, is available on www.fitchratings.com.	
	
	
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

