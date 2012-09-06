FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P reinstates 6 ratings on LB-UBS Comml Mortgage 2002-C4
September 6, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P reinstates 6 ratings on LB-UBS Comml Mortgage 2002-C4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected by reinstating
its ratings on six classes from LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2002-C4. We
inadvertently withdrew the ratings due to an administrative error on Sept. 2,
2012. We reinstated the ratings to their pre-withdrawal levels (see list).  

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available here
 
 
RATINGS CORRECTED BY REINSTATEMENT

LB-UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2002-C4
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2002-C4

              Rating
Class      To          From 
H          A (sf)      NR
J          BBB+ (sf)   NR
K          BBB- (sf)   NR
L          CCC (sf)    NR
M          CCC- (sf)   NR
X-CL       AAA (sf)    NR
 

 (New York Ratings Team)

