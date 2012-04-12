TEXT-S&P upgrades Michaels Stores to 'B', keeps on watch positive

April 12 - Overview -- U.S. arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc.'s financial ratios have improved following the fourth quarter from a combination of profit growth and debt reduction. -- The overall credit profile may further strengthen, if Michaels uses IPO proceeds to reduce high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the ownership structure decreases substantially. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the IPO is completed. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Irving, Texas-based Michaels Stores Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. All ratings remain on CreditWatch with positive implications. We also raised our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term loan B-1, B-2, and B-3 tranches to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '1', which indicates our expectation for very high recovery (90% to 100%) in the event of a payment default. In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $800 million 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018, $400 million 11.375% senior subordinated notes due 2016, and $250 million 13% subordinated discount notes due 2016 to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery ratings are '6', indicating our expectation that note holders would receive negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of a payment default. As of Jan. 28, 2012, the company had about $3.5 billion in reported debt outstanding. Rationale Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' upgrade on Michaels Stores reflects the improvement in financial ratios following the company's performance in the important fourth quarter, given the seasonality of the company's business. The CreditWatch placement remains effective, given the pending IPO. We believe the overall credit profile may further strengthen if Michaels uses IPO proceeds to reduce high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the ownership structure declines substantially. We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged." Key factors we incorporated in our business risk assessment are the risks associated with the company's participation in the competitive and highly fragmented arts and crafts industry, the risks surrounding new store growth, and the substantial seasonality in quarterly operating performance. Key factors we incorporated in our financial risk assessment are the financial sponsor's significant equity ownership stake (above 90%), sizable upcoming debt maturities, and financial ratios we forecasted to remain indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile this fiscal year. We believe it is possible for financial ratios to reach levels indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile within the next 12 months. Below is our financial ratio forecast for the fiscal year ending January 2013 and for the following year, respectively: -- Operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA decreases to 5.4x and then decreases to 5.2x, from profit growth and debt reduction. -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt increases to nearly 14% and then increases to about 14.5%, from growth and debt reduction. -- EBITDA coverage of interest increases to 2.6x and then increases to 2.8x, primarily from growth and slightly lower interest expense. Principal economic factors we considered in our company forecast include weak economic growth, high unemployment, weak consumer spending growth, and elevated raw material costs through 2013. More specifically, Standard & Poor's economists currently forecast GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013, consumer spending growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2013, the unemployment rate remaining at or above 8% through 2013, and crude oil per barrel (WTI) finishing 2012 near $105 and finishing 2013 near $115. We currently place a 20% probability of a recession occurring in the U.S. Considering these economic forecast items, our forecast for the company's operating performance is as follows: -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent area through 2013, with slightly stronger growth in 2012, given the 53rd week. -- Gross margin expansion of about 50 basis points (bps) in 2012 and of about 10 bps in 2013 from continued progress on private-label and direct sourcing initiatives. -- Selling, general, and administrative expenses continuing to grow at a slower rate than revenue. -- EBITDA margin improving about 70 bps to 19.4% in 2012 and another 20 bps to 19.6% in 2013. -- Capital expenditures of about $150 million per year through 2013, given the company's plan to build new stores and remodel existing ones. Currently, the company plans to open 45 to 50 stores during 2012. -- Free cash flow averages about $250 million per year through 2013. We forecast the company only repays the subordinated discount notes due 2016 with anticipated IPO proceeds, but we note the possibility for additional debt reduction beyond our forecast assumption. In the S-1 filing dated March 30, 2012, the use of proceeds section indicates the company intends to repurchase or redeem all of its subordinated discount notes ($306 million outstanding as of Jan. 28, 2012) and all, or a portion, of its senior subordinated notes ($393 million outstanding as of Jan. 28, 2012). The company's financial policy will largely determine further upgrade potential. The potential IPO is an indication that the company's policies may become less aggressive, especially if Michaels uses IPO proceeds to reduce high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the ownership structure decreases substantially. Our business risk profile assessment is fair. In our view, the industry is competitive and highly fragmented. We believe the top three companies control about one-third of industry share. Michaels Stores has the largest share, with Hobby Lobby and Jo-Ann Stores trailing, in that order. We believe these three companies will continue to invest in store expansion to gain industry share. New store expansion will continue to contribute to growth. Michaels is highly dependent on consumer spending, and relies on a loyal base of repeat customers for growth. As such, reaching new customers is important for growth. We believe the company is ahead of the industry in terms of expanding its customer base and broadening its customer profile. For example, a fair portion of the company's store base is located in heavily populated Hispanic areas and the company is expanding its offering of specific products, classes, and events appealing to these customers. The company is also increasing its focus on "tween" customers (ages 8 to 13) and teen customers (ages 11 to 18) by introducing specific products, classes, and events appealing to these customers. There is significant seasonality in the company's business. We estimate the fourth quarter (November to January) accounts for roughly one-third of sales and nearly 50% of operating income. Heightening this risk is the long ordering lead times the company's suppliers require. For example, Michaels typically orders holiday season merchandise in February or March. As such, misjudging consumer preference or demand could materially harm financial results. The company's initiatives to increase its private-label product mix, to increase the amount of direct sourced products, and to reduce operating costs has helped its competitive position--this should continue. Private-label now accounts for nearly 44% of net sales compared with about 32% of net sales in the prior year. Private-label products carry higher margins and help the company's pricing strategy. In fiscal 2011, the company directly sourced 26% of its products, compared with 23% of its products in 2010 and 17% of its products in 2009. The company has kept operating expense growth below revenue growth. Since fiscal 2006, we calculate operating expenses have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%, while revenue has grown at a CAGR of 1.8%. We believe the company will continue to benefit from operating expense leverage. Liquidity We believe Michaels Stores' liquidity is "adequate," and we expect cash sources to exceed cash uses over the next 24 months. Cash sources primarily include surplus cash, funds from operations, and revolver availability. Cash uses primarily include working capital, capital expenditures, and debt repayment. Our liquidity assessment includes the following factors, expectations, and assumptions: -- We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months and to remain positive over the next 24 months. -- We forecast net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA declined 15%. -- We estimate the company will maintain more than $75 million of availability, or 10% of the borrowing base or commitments under its revolving credit facility, so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenants would apply. -- We expect the company will proactively refinance its upcoming term loan maturity. About $500 million of its term loan matures in October 2013. -- Minimal borrowings and letters of credit will remain under the revolver, which is due in April 2014. -- As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculate the company had total liquidity of nearly $1 billion, which included revolver availability of $615 million. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Michaels Stores, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. CreditWatch Before resolving the CreditWatch, we will assess the revised capital structure following the IPO and account for potential changes to the company's financial policies, business strategies, and board composition, if any, following the changes in the equity ownership structure. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch shortly after the IPO we anticipate is completed. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded; Remaining On CreditWatch To From Michaels Stores Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Watch Pos/-- B-/Watch Pos/-- Upgraded; Remaining On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Michaels Stores Inc. Senior Secured BB-/Watch Pos B+/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 Senior Unsecured CCC+/Watch Pos CCC/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 6 6 Subordinated CCC+/Watch Pos CCC/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 6 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.