FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P upgrades Michaels Stores to 'B', keeps on watch positive
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P upgrades Michaels Stores to 'B', keeps on watch positive

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

April 12 - Overview	
     -- U.S. arts and crafts retailer Michaels Stores Inc.'s financial
ratios have improved following the fourth quarter from a combination of profit
growth and debt reduction.	
     -- The overall credit profile may further strengthen, if Michaels uses 	
IPO proceeds to reduce high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake 	
in the ownership structure decreases substantially.	
     -- We are raising the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'B-' and 	
keeping the ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
     -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing shortly after the IPO is 	
completed.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Irving, Texas-based Michaels Stores Inc. to 'B' from 'B-'. 	
All ratings remain on CreditWatch with positive implications.	
	
We also raised our issue-level rating on the company's senior secured term 	
loan B-1, B-2, and B-3 tranches to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating is 	
unchanged at '1', which indicates our expectation for very high recovery (90% 	
to 100%) in the event of a payment default.	
	
In addition, we raised our issue-level rating on the company's $800 million 	
7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2018, $400 million 11.375% senior 	
subordinated notes due 2016, and $250 million 13% subordinated discount notes 	
due 2016 to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The recovery ratings are '6', indicating our 	
expectation that note holders would receive negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in 	
the event of a payment default.	
	
As of Jan. 28, 2012, the company had about $3.5 billion in reported debt 	
outstanding.	
 	
Rationale	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' upgrade on Michaels Stores reflects the 	
improvement in financial ratios following the company's performance in the 	
important fourth quarter, given the seasonality of the company's business. The 	
CreditWatch placement remains effective, given the pending IPO. We believe the 	
overall credit profile may further strengthen if Michaels uses IPO proceeds to 	
reduce high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the 	
ownership structure declines substantially. 	
	
We assess the company's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk 	
profile as "highly leveraged." Key factors we incorporated in our business 	
risk assessment are the risks associated with the company's participation in 	
the competitive and highly fragmented arts and crafts industry, the risks 	
surrounding new store growth, and the substantial seasonality in quarterly 	
operating performance. Key factors we incorporated in our financial risk 	
assessment are the financial sponsor's significant equity ownership stake 	
(above 90%), sizable upcoming debt maturities, and financial ratios we 	
forecasted to remain indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile 	
this fiscal year. We believe it is possible for financial ratios to reach 	
levels indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk profile within the next 12 	
months. Below is our financial ratio forecast for the fiscal year ending 	
January 2013 and for the following year, respectively:	
     -- Operating lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA decreases to 5.4x and 	
then decreases to 5.2x, from profit growth and debt reduction.	
     -- Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt increases to nearly 14% and 	
then increases to about 14.5%, from growth and debt reduction.	
     -- EBITDA coverage of interest increases to 2.6x and then increases to 	
2.8x, primarily from growth and slightly lower interest expense.	
 	
Principal economic factors we considered in our company forecast include weak 	
economic growth, high unemployment, weak consumer spending growth, and 	
elevated raw material costs through 2013. More specifically, Standard & Poor's 	
economists currently forecast GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 2.3% in 2013, 	
consumer spending growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2013, the unemployment rate 	
remaining at or above 8% through 2013, and crude oil per barrel (WTI) 	
finishing 2012 near $105 and finishing 2013 near $115. We currently place a 	
20% probability of a recession occurring in the U.S. Considering these 	
economic forecast items, our forecast for the company's operating performance 	
is as follows:	
     -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percent area through 2013, with 	
slightly stronger growth in 2012, given the 53rd week.	
     -- Gross margin expansion of about 50 basis points (bps) in 2012 and of 	
about 10 bps in 2013 from continued progress on private-label and direct 	
sourcing initiatives.	
     -- Selling, general, and administrative expenses continuing to grow at a 	
slower rate than revenue.	
     -- EBITDA margin improving about 70 bps to 19.4% in 2012 and another 20 	
bps to 19.6% in 2013.	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $150 million per year through 2013, 	
given the company's plan to build new stores and remodel existing ones. 	
Currently, the company plans to open 45 to 50 stores during 2012.	
     -- Free cash flow averages about $250 million per year through 2013.	
 	
We forecast the company only repays the subordinated discount notes due 2016 	
with anticipated IPO proceeds, but we note the possibility for additional debt 	
reduction beyond our forecast assumption. In the S-1 filing dated March 30, 	
2012, the use of proceeds section indicates the company intends to repurchase 	
or redeem all of its subordinated discount notes ($306 million outstanding as 	
of Jan. 28, 2012) and all, or a portion, of its senior subordinated notes 	
($393 million outstanding as of Jan. 28, 2012).	
 	
The company's financial policy will largely determine further upgrade 	
potential. The potential IPO is an indication that the company's policies may 	
become less aggressive, especially if Michaels uses IPO proceeds to reduce 	
high-cost debt and the financial sponsor's equity stake in the ownership 	
structure decreases substantially.	
	
Our business risk profile assessment is fair. In our view, the industry is 	
competitive and highly fragmented. We believe the top three companies control 	
about one-third of industry share. Michaels Stores has the largest share, with 	
Hobby Lobby and Jo-Ann Stores trailing, in that order. We believe these three 	
companies will continue to invest in store expansion to gain industry share. 	
New store expansion will continue to contribute to growth.	
	
Michaels is highly dependent on consumer spending, and relies on a loyal base 	
of repeat customers for growth. As such, reaching new customers is important 	
for growth. We believe the company is ahead of the industry in terms of 	
expanding its customer base and broadening its customer profile. For example, 	
a fair portion of the company's store base is located in heavily populated 	
Hispanic areas and the company is expanding its offering of specific products, 	
classes, and events appealing to these customers. The company is also 	
increasing its focus on "tween" customers (ages 8 to 13) and teen customers 	
(ages 11 to 18) by introducing specific products, classes, and events 	
appealing to these customers.	
	
There is significant seasonality in the company's business. We estimate the 	
fourth quarter (November to January) accounts for roughly one-third of sales 	
and nearly 50% of operating income. Heightening this risk is the long ordering 	
lead times the company's suppliers require. For example, Michaels typically 	
orders holiday season merchandise in February or March. As such, misjudging 	
consumer preference or demand could materially harm financial results.	
	
The company's initiatives to increase its private-label product mix, to 	
increase the amount of direct sourced products, and to reduce operating costs 	
has helped its competitive position--this should continue. Private-label now 	
accounts for nearly 44% of net sales compared with about 32% of net sales in 	
the prior year. Private-label products carry higher margins and help the 	
company's pricing strategy. In fiscal 2011, the company directly sourced 26% 	
of its products, compared with 23% of its products in 2010 and 17% of its 	
products in 2009. The company has kept operating expense growth below revenue 	
growth. Since fiscal 2006, we calculate operating expenses have grown at a 	
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%, while revenue has grown at a CAGR 	
of 1.8%. We believe the company will continue to benefit from operating 	
expense leverage.	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe Michaels Stores' liquidity is "adequate," and we expect cash 	
sources to exceed cash uses over the next 24 months. Cash sources primarily 	
include surplus cash, funds from operations, and revolver availability. Cash 	
uses primarily include working capital, capital expenditures, and debt 	
repayment. Our liquidity assessment includes the following factors, 	
expectations, and assumptions:	
     -- We expect cash sources to exceed cash uses by more than 1.2x over the 	
next 12 months and to remain positive over the next 24 months.	
     -- We forecast net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA declined 	
15%.	
     -- We estimate the company will maintain more than $75 million of 	
availability, or 10% of the borrowing base or commitments under its revolving 	
credit facility, so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenants 	
would apply.	
     -- We expect the company will proactively refinance its upcoming term 	
loan maturity. About $500 million of its term loan matures in October 2013. 	
     -- Minimal borrowings and letters of credit will remain under the 	
revolver, which is due in April 2014.	
     -- As of Jan. 28, 2012, we calculate the company had total liquidity of 	
nearly $1 billion, which included revolver availability of $615 million.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Michaels Stores, to be published on RatingsDirect following this report.	
 	
CreditWatch	
Before resolving the CreditWatch, we will assess the revised capital structure 	
following the IPO and account for potential changes to the company's financial 	
policies, business strategies, and board composition, if any, following the 	
changes in the equity ownership structure. We expect to resolve the 	
CreditWatch shortly after the IPO we anticipate is completed.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Remaining On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Michaels Stores Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Watch Pos/--     B-/Watch Pos/--	
	
Upgraded; Remaining On CreditWatch; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
Michaels Stores Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-/Watch Pos      B+/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
 Senior Unsecured                       CCC+/Watch Pos     CCC/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
 Subordinated                           CCC+/Watch Pos     CCC/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.