#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates FCT Sinople Finance rental car asset-backed notes

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

April 12 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We have assigned a 'A (sf)' rating to FCT Sinople Finance's EUR1.18 	
billion floating-rate rental car asset-backed senior notes.	
     -- The transaction finances Europcar rental fleet vehicles in Germany, 	
France, Italy, and Spain. The transaction closed in July 2010.	
	
     April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A (sf)'
credit rating to FCT Sinople Finance's EUR1.18 billion floating-rate rental car
asset-backed senior notes (see list below).	
	
The rating reflects our analysis of the transaction structure based on our 	
"rental fleet criteria" (see "Updated General Methodology And Assumptions For 	
Rating U.S. Rental Fleet Securitizations," published on Aug. 1, 2011). Under 	
these criteria, we determined that the credit enhancement was commensurate 	
with our 'A (sf)' rating based on the following:  	
     -- We sized cumulative base depreciation rates based on historical data.	
     -- We sized legal stay and liquidation periods based on a legal analysis 	
and our estimation of the operational timing required for liquidation. 	
     -- We applied residual value haircuts at a 'A' rating level, as outlined 	
in our rental fleet criteria.	
     -- We determined base case losses arising from theft and salvaged 	
vehicles on the basis of historical data, and we applied rating-specific 	
stresses.	
     -- We sized interest rate risk by adding the amounts required to make 	
interest payments on the notes, pay senior fees, and make swap payments.	
  	
Taking all of the above assumptions into account, we have determined the 	
minimum required credit enhancement amount for each fleet component. We 	
consider that the transaction provides a sufficient amount of credit 	
enhancement for the notes to achieve a 'A (sf)' rating.	
	
The rating also reflects our assessment of the following factors:	
     -- We have reviewed the treatment of receivables arising from the return 	
of vehicles to vehicle manufacturers in the transaction, including the 	
presence of retention-of-title provisions. Receivables are fully 	
collateralized unless there is a valid retention of title included in the 	
relevant manufacturer buy-back agreement, or if we rate the vehicle 	
manufacturer as highly as the senior notes. 	
     -- We have reviewed the borrowing base and credit enhancement 	
determination mechanisms, both of which are in line with our 'A' rating 	
assumptions.	
     -- The transaction provides sufficient liquid credit enhancement to cover 	
senior note interest and transaction costs during the stay and liquidation 	
period.	
     -- We have reviewed the transaction's structure, including a detailed 	
analysis of early amortization mechanisms, representations and warranties, and 	
other structural features. We believe that the transaction mechanisms, 	
including remedies and early amortization triggers, are consistent with our 	
analytical approach. 	
     -- The bankruptcy-remoteness of the French securitization issuer (FCT) is 	
a function of French securitization law. We have assessed the 	
bankruptcy-remoteness of the other special-purpose entities (SPE) in the 	
financing structure and we consider them to be consistent with a 'A (sf)' 	
rating on the notes. 	
     -- We have reviewed counterparty risk, considering the role of several 	
account banks and interest rate swap counterparties. Although the interest 	
rate swap counterparties are not structured to create a ratings uplift 	
according to our 2010 counterparty criteria, the current ratings on the 	
counterparties are sufficient to assign a 'A (sf)' rating to the notes in the 	
transaction. However, this structure creates a weak-link between our rating on 	
these notes and our ratings on the transaction counterparties (see 	
"Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," 	
published on Dec. 6, 2010).	
     -- Our rental fleet criteria framework requires the presence of a back-up 	
servicer in order to achieve an investment-grade rating for a transaction 	
where the lessee is a speculative-grade rental car company. We have reviewed 	
the terms of engagement, scope of work, and capabilities of the back-up 	
servicer. We have also reviewed the European second-hand car market and the 	
available disposal channels. We have concluded that the back-up servicing 	
provision in place is sufficient to mitigate servicer risk to enable the 	
transaction to achieve an investment-grade rating. 	
  	
Under our 'A' rating level stress assumptions, the structure of the 	
transaction supports timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of 	
principal. 	
	
The transaction closed in July 2010 and provides financing for fleet vehicles 	
to be used in Europcar Groupe S.A.'s (B/Negative/--) car rental business. The 	
transaction covers four jurisdictions, each with an SPE ("Securitifleet"), 	
which purchases and owns the vehicles, leasing them to the specific country's 	
Europcar entity. The entity then rents out the vehicles and makes lease 	
payments to Securitifleet. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available at .	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011	
     -- Updated General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Rental 	
Fleet Securitizations, Aug. 1, 2011	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011	
     -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Dec. 6, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010	
     -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 	
2008	
     -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings 	
Process, Feb. 7, 2008	
  	
RATINGS LIST	
	
FCT Sinople Finance	
EUR1.98 Billion Floating-Rate Rental Car Asset-Backed Notes	
	
Class             Rating           Amount	

Senior Notes      A (sf)             1.18	
Junior Notes      NR                 0.80	
	
NR--Not rated.

