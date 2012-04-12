TEXT-Fitch affirms C.R. Volterra on early swap termination

April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed C.R. Volterra S.r.l.'s (the issuer) class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Negative Outlook. The affirmation follows the early termination of the swap agreements between C.R. Volterra S.r.l. and Banca Popolare di Milano S.c. a r.l. ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), which severely exposes the class A notes to the interest-rate risk arising from the mismatch between interest received from the portfolio and interest payable on the notes, in respect to fixed-rate loans (9% of the current portfolio) and floating-rate loans (91%). Fitch considers the current 44.8% credit enhancement (CE) supporting the class A notes as sufficient to ensure that the payments due under the terms and conditions of the notes would not be affected by the additional risks stemming from the swaps termination in a 'AAAsf' scenario. The CE is currently provided by the subordination of the unrated class B notes (EUR73.2m - 39.5% of the notes balance) and the cash reserve (EUR9.85m - 5.3% of the notes balance). Fitch assigned the rating to the class A notes in February 2011 and at the time the relevant CE was 31.2%, while it was 27.5% when the notes were originally issued in August 2009. In its analysis Fitch considered the rating impact of the interest rate reset risk (with respect to 100% of the current portfolio, both for fixed and floating rate loans) and basis risk resulting from the early termination of the swaps as well as the early termination payments due by the issuer. The analysis also took into account the servicer's portfolio permitted variations provided by the transaction documentation, which include the reduction of coupon/spread of the loan on up to 6.5% of the initial portfolio, the change of interest rate regime (fixed vs floating) on up to 5% and the maturity extension by up to 10 years (provided that the extended maturity does not occur beyond 31/12/2049) on up to an additional 5%. The servicer is contractually charged to indemnify the issuer from the interest loss coming from such variations and indemnities will be paid into the issuer transaction account and used to repay the notes. The cash reserve provides liquidity and credit support to the rated notes and will not amortize due to a breach in the amortization conditions included in the transaction documents which is not reversible. All issuer's available funds after payment of interest and principal on the class A notes (which includes an implicit principal deficiency ledger) and replenishment of the cash reserve is used to pay junior items in the waterfall, which comprise remuneration of class B noteholders. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were the investor reports, the servicer reports, the newly executed transaction documents as well as discussions with the arranger and originator. Applicable criteria: 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' and 'EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria' both dated 7 June 2011, Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria, dated 04 August 2011, Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs), dated 06 June 2011, Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions, dated 20 March 2012, and, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Italy', dated 10 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating European Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions EMEA Criteria Addendum - Italy - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions