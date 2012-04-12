TEXT-Fitch affirms BNP Paribas Investment Partners at 'M2+'

April 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Investment Partners' (BNPP IP) asset manager rating at 'M2+'. The rating does not cover BNPP IP's alternative investment and local emerging market activities. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation recognises BNPP IP's long-established franchise, which continues to benefit from a broad range of investment capabilities, diversified investor base, global footprint and extensive resources, despite recent outflows, reorganisation and some staff turnover. The affirmation also reflects the completion of the migration to BNPP IP's target operational and technological platform, which provides an efficient, integrated global set-up for portfolio management and operations, and the independent multi-layer control framework. The main challenges facing BNPP IP are to deliver on the business structure adjustment amid challenging developments in the asset management and banking industry, notably in France, while maintaining key investment capabilities and strengthening its presence on key growth areas. BNPP IP's 'M2+' rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score: Company and Staffing: 2.25 (from 2.00) Risk Management and Controls: 2.00 Portfolio Management: 2.50 Investment Administration: 2.00 Technology: 2.00 COMPANY AND STAFFING BNPP IP is a pan-European asset manager with a long experience in managing retail and institutional assets (EUR492bn in total at end-2011). Its successful integration of Fortis Investment Management activities since it was acquired in April 2010, has strengthened BNPP IP's global footprint, product range and investor base. The company maintained profitability in 2011 although large net outflows (EUR36bn in 2011) and an evolving product mix have started to weigh on revenues. In response to these, cost reduction and business streamlining measures are being implemented. While BNPP IP's well-resourced teams have been broadly stable, Fitch notes some turnover among fixed income, operations and IT senior management and the recent departure of the emerging market debt team. RISK MANAGEMENT AND CONTROLS Independent and multi-layer compliance, risk management and control functions contribute to the robust governance framework. They provide good coverage of risk areas across centres and partners through scalable and integrated control tools. Particular focus is placed on the oversight of third parties, including when group-related, which Fitch believes to be thoroughly covered. PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT Portfolio management teams continue to operate autonomously under stable investment approaches, supported by strong transversal resources that are used to various extents from one team to another. Global balanced solutions capabilities are developing as the core centre for active multi-asset portfolio management at BNPP IP. European equity portfolios are managed under a thorough bottom-up fundamental process, while global equity and emerging market capabilities have yet to be strengthened. The euro fixed income process suffered from the euro sovereign crisis, despite a greater focus placed on market liquidity and country risk management. Credit research and portfolio management have remained largely stable while adjusting to the recent team downsizing in the US. US and global fixed income processes retain their macro focus, leveraging on several alpha sources, and benefit from more formalised information sharing on macro views. Following its creation in 2011, THEAM swiftly became a fully operational specialised investment centre. INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION Investor reporting, middle- and back-office functions continue to be outsourced to BNP Paribas Securities Services (BPSS) for a significantly expanded number of portfolios following the completed migration in 2011 of all funds that used to be administrated by Fastnet in France, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands to the BPSS platform. Independent front-office position-keeping, data quality and valuation are performed by BNPP IP's investment operations team. The focus is now on achieving greater operational efficiency through streamlined procedures better leveraging on the firm's global set-up. TECHNOLOGY The upgraded, integrated technological platform provides an efficient global set-up for portfolio and order management, control, data management and operations. Next key milestones include the complete migration of FFTW US to the target platform and addressing business needs related to recent regulatory developments. COMPANY PROFILE BNPP IP is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas banking group ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'). It includes more than 20 partners, among which BNP Paribas AM, by far the largest in terms of assets under management and number of employees, focuses on equities, euro fixed income, credit and balanced solutions. FundQuest is the expert for multi-management investment solutions and services, and FFTW focuses on US and global fixed income. THEAM offers index, active systematic, guaranteed and liquid alternative investments. At end-2011, BNPP IP was managing EUR492bn and employed around 3,600 employees globally. RATING SENSITIVITY The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on www.fitchratings.com. BNPP IP's rating report will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers', dated 13 August 2010 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Reviewing and Rating Asset Managers