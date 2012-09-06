FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co
September 6, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-2'
short-term rating to MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (MEHC) and to MEHC's new $1
billion 4(2) commercial paper program. The company expects to use the new
commercial paper program for working capital needs and other corporate purposes.
Backing the program will be the company's existing $479 million and $600 million
revolving credit facilities. We expect the program to remain 100% backed. When
the $479 million facility expires in July 2013, we expect the commercial paper
program to be lowered to $600 million.


RATINGS LIST

MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co.
 Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating           BBB+/Stable/--


Ratings Assigned

MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co.

 Short-Term Corporate Credit Rating          A-2
 $1 Bil. Commercial Paper Program            A-2

