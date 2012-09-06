TEXT-Fitch on major Canadian banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Sept 6 - The six major Canadian banks' (the 'Big Six') better than expected third quarter 2012 (3Q'12) earnings were neutral to the banks' ratings, according to Fitch Ratings. The earnings were primarily driven by volume growth in retail and commercial banking and modest provisioning expenses. Asset quality remained sound, combined with a solid rebound in capital markets related activities. The current ratings and Outlooks of the Big Six incorporate the maintenance of solid results, although Fitch still expects earnings growth to moderate. The banks' ratings also take into consideration Canada's resilient economic environment. However, household debt and the housing market could present downward risk to the banks' ratings. Fitch classifies the following as the six major banks in Canada: --Royal Bank of Canada (RBC, rated 'AA/F1+') --Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD, rated 'AA-/F1+') --Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, rated 'AA-/F1+') --Bank of Montreal (BMO, rated 'AA-/F1+') --Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC, rated 'AA-/F1+') --National Bank of Canada (NBC, rated 'A+/F1'). Although there are differences in the scope of their activities, they exhibit relatively homogenous balance sheet and credit risk profiles. Earnings Well Above Expectations Reported earnings were up sequentially and year-over-year for all six banks. Cumulative net income of the Big Six amounted to $8.2 billion in 3Q'12, a 43% year-over-year jump. Likewise, year to date earnings amounted to $22.3 billion, up almost 18% from the same period last year. RBC reported the strongest year-over-year earnings growth at over 73%, reflecting in part some favorable nonrecurring items. BNS recorded the second largest year-over-year increase in earnings at over 57%, including a sizeable gain associated with the bank's sale of Scotia Plaza in Toronto. Volume Growth Offsets Margin Compression Overall, domestic retail and commercial banking was once again the primary driver of performance in 3Q'12 as volume growth in mortgage loans, consumer and business lending, and higher banking fees helped combat ongoing narrowing margins associated with domestic competition and the low interest rate environment of the past several periods. However, spread compression is likely to continue for an extended period of time as evidenced by the Central Bank's decision on Sept. 5, 2012 to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 1%. Managing lending spreads will remain a priority and a challenge for the Big Six in future quarters. International Contribution Profitable international retail and commercial banking operations also benefited the performance of BMO, BNS, CIBC and TD. However, international banking generated a loss at RBC due to increased provisioning expenses in the Caribbean region and a loss related to the acquisition of the remaining equity of RBC Dexia. Challenged Wealth Management and Improved Capital Markets Earnings from wealth management activities remained constrained by low interest rates and weak transaction volumes. Wealth management has been a targeted area of expansion for the banks over the past several quarters. Recently completed acquisitions contributed to the sound performance of the wealth management business lines. Capital markets-related earnings improved sequentially and from a weak level in 3Q'11. Advances in trading revenues and corporate lending drove a rebound in earnings from capital markets. Dividend Increases Capitalization remains sound, supported by solid internal capital generation exhibited over the past several periods. Continued profitability has also helped the Big Six prepare for higher capital requirements under Basel III. The banks are expected to comply with Basel III capital ratios by 2013, well ahead of the 2019 implementation date. Five of the Big Six - RBC, TD, BNS, BMO and CIBC - announced a dividend increase while reporting strong 3Q'12 results. For BMO, this was the first dividend increase since the onset of the financial crisis. Housing Market a Key Factor Household indebtedness and the housing market continue to be the main downside risks to the ratings of the Big Six. With interest rates likely on hold for still some time, the near-term threat to the Canadian banks would likely be related to a labor market shock that significantly reduces consumers' ability to pay. Positively, the unemployment level has remained relatively stable thus far and is expected to remain so in the near to intermediate term. Fitch continues to closely monitor Canadian household indebtedness and the housing market. Challenges and Opportunities Fitch still expects earnings growth to moderate as mortgage expansion, which has supported earnings of the Big Six over the past several periods, decelerates. The strong earnings growth of this quarter is not likely to be replicated as results benefited from mortgage growth associated with the seasonally strong third-quarter which includes spring and summer months. Looking ahead, record household debt levels and the implementation of rules intended to cool the housing market are likely to constrain mortgage loan growth. Margin compression and markets volatility are expected to continue to put pressure on earnings growth. In this context, the Big Six are all focused on managing costs. Positive operating leverage has emerged as a key management target to support future earnings trends. The Big Six are also looking at acquisitions as an additional source of profitable growth, particularly outside of Canada. Asset disposals by European banks may present opportunities for targeted and/or bolt-on acquisitions for Canadian banks. Subsequent to quarter-end, CIBC announced two small acquisitions in wealth management and wholesale banking. BNS also announced an agreement to purchase ING Bank of Canada to expand its domestic retail franchise. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)