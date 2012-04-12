FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates World Financial Network Credit Card 2012-A
April 12, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates World Financial Network Credit Card 2012-A

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 12 - OVERVIEW	
     -- World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's series 2012-A 	
note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a collateral certificate 	
representing an ownership interest in the receivables held by World Financial 	
Network Credit Card Master Trust. The receivables are generated under consumer 	
credit card accounts originated through various merchant agreements.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A, M, B, and C notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, 	
payment and legal structures, and timely interest and principal payments, 	
among other factors.	
    	
     April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's $528 million
asset-backed notes series 2012-A (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a 	
collateral certificate representing an ownership interest in the receivables 	
held by World Financial Network Credit Card Master Trust. The receivables are 	
generated under consumer credit card accounts originated through various 	
merchant agreements.	
	
The ratings reflect: 	
     -- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes is sufficient 	
to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 8.25%-10.25% base-case 	
loss rate assumption, our 14.0%-16.0% base-case payment rate assumption, and 	
our 24.0%-26.0% base-case yield assumption for each rating category. In 	
addition, we use stressed excess spread assumptions to determine if sufficient 	
credit support is available for each rating category. Our purchase rate 	
assumption for this transaction is zero. All of the stress assumptions 	
outlined above are based on our current criteria (see "General Methodology And 	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust 	
Series 2012-A	
	
	
Class    Rating             Amount	

A        AAA (sf)      412,500,000	
M        AA+ (sf)       20,625,000	
B        A+ (sf)        26,125,000	
C        BBB (sf)       68,750,000	
D        NR             22,000,000	
	
NR--Not rated.

