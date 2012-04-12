FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: "Management & Governance" comment period extended
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: "Management & Governance" comment period extended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that as a result of
significant interest by investors and rated companies, it will extend the
deadline until May 1, 2012 for responses to its "Request for Comment: Management
And Governance Credit Factors," published March 12, 2012 on RatingsDirect.	
	
To comment, just e-mail us at CriteriaComments@standardandpoors.com by May 1.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

