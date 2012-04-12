FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corp defaults remain at 26
April 12, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: 2012 global corp defaults remain at 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 12 - The 2012 global corporate default tally remains at 26 after no
corporate issuers defaulted this week, said an article published today by
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Global Corporate Default
Update (April 5 - 11, 2012)."	
	
Of the total defaulters this year, 16 were based in the U.S., five in the 	
emerging markets, three in Europe, and two in the other developed region 	
(Australia, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand). In comparison, last year, only 10 	
issuers--six based in the U.S., two in New Zealand, one in Europe, and one in 	
the emerging markets--defaulted during the same period (through April 11).	
	
So far this year, missed payments accounted for 10 defaults, bankruptcy 	
filings accounted for five, distressed exchanges were responsible for four, 	
and four defaulters were confidential. Of the remaining defaults, one was the 	
result of a notice of acceleration by the issuer's lender, one was due to the 	
company's placement under regulatory supervision, and the last was due to a 	
judicial organization filing.	
	
In 2011, 21 issuers defaulted because of missed interest or principal 	
payments, and 13 because of bankruptcy filings--both of which were among the 	
top reasons for defaults in 2010. Distressed exchanges--another top reason for 	
default in 2010--followed with 11 defaults in 2011. Of the remaining defaults, 	
two issuers failed to finalize refinancing on bank loans, two were subject to 	
regulatory action, one had its banking license revoked by its country's 	
central bank, one was appointed a receiver, and two were confidential.	
	
	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

