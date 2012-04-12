FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P raises Piraeus Bank hybrid, sub debt ratings to 'CC'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Piraeus Bank hybrid, sub debt ratings to 'CC'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

April 12 -     -- On March 16, 2012, Piraeus Bank S.A. (Piraeus)
announced the closure of its tender offer to buy back series A outstanding
preferred securities and series 21 subordinated medium-term notes due 2016. 	
     -- We are raising to 'CC' from 'C' the issue ratings on the remaining 	
preferred securities and to 'CC' from 'D' the issue ratings on the remaining 	
subordinated debt. 	
     -- Today's actions do not affect the counterparty credit ratings on 	
Piraeus or any other issue ratings.	
    	
     April 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised
to 'CC' from 'D' its issue ratings on the series 21 subordinated medium-term
notes due 2016 issued by Piraeus Group Finance PLC and guaranteed by Piraeus
Bank S.A. (Piraeus; CCC/Negative/C). At the same time, we raised to 'CC' from
'C' our issue ratings on the series A outstanding preferred securities issued by
Piraeus Group Capital Ltd. and guaranteed by Piraeus. 	
	
The rating actions follow Piraeus' announcement, on March 16, 2012, of the 	
completion of its tender offer launched on its outstanding hybrid capital and 	
dated subordinated debt securities. These rating actions do not affect the 	
counterparty credit ratings on Piraeus or any other debt issue rating.	
	
In our previous article published on March 6, 2012, we said that we considered 	
Piraeus' proposed tender offer to be a "distressed exchange" under our 	
criteria, and we accordingly lowered our issue ratings to 'C' on its series A 	
outstanding preferred securities and to 'D' on its series 21 subordinated 	
medium-term notes due 2016 (see "Ratings On Hybrids And Subordinated Debt 	
Issued By Piraeus Bank S.A. Lowered To 'C' And 'D' On Announced Tender Offer," 	
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We said that we would review 	
the rating on any hybrid securities subject to the offer but that had not been 	
purchased upon completion of the offer.	
	
On March 16, 2012, Piraeus announced it had completed its offer and accepted a 	
total amount of about EUR144 million tendered for purchase under the offer. 	
Following the settlement of the purchase, the remaining outstanding amount of 	
preferred securities is about EUR158 million and the remaining amount of dated 	
subordinated debt is about EUR330 million.	
	
Based on our criteria, we have reviewed the issue ratings on the securities 	
that have not been purchased after the completion of the tender offer, and 	
have decided to raise them to 'CC', in line with the stand-alone credit 	
profile (SACP) assigned to Piraeus (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange 	
Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published on May 12, 2009, and 	
"Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 1, 2011). 	
According to our general criteria, we consider obligations rated 'CC' as 	
currently highly vulnerable to nonpayment. 	
	
In line with our criteria, our issue ratings on hybrid instruments and 	
nondeferrable subordinated debt are derived from Piraeus' SACP, which, at this 	
level, reflects the very high risks that we believe continue to weigh on the 	
bank's solvency. In our view, Piraeus is directly and significantly exposed to 	
Greek sovereign risk through its large Greek government bond portfolio. We 	
therefore believe that the bank will likely incur sizable losses on its 	
government bond holdings upon completion of the exchange offer launched by the 	
Greek government on Feb. 24, 2012. In our view, the potential impact these 	
losses might have on the bank's distributable funds, as defined by Greek 	
regulation, could eventually trigger a deferral of the coupon payment on the 	
bank's hybrid capital instruments.	
	
According to our criteria, if Piraeus were to suspend the coupon payment on 	
its hybrid capital instruments, or if any of these notes were to be subject to 	
any tender offer that we considered to be a distressed exchange, we could 	
lower the issue rating on the hybrids to 'C'. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, 	
Update, May 12, 2009	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 	
     -- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific 	
Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011	
     -- Ratings On Hybrids And Subordinated Debt Issued By Piraeus Bank S.A. 	
Lowered To 'C' And 'D' On Announced Tender Offer, March 6, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Four Greek Banks Affirmed At 'CCC/C' After Sovereign 	
Downgrade; Outlooks Remain Negative, March 2, 2012	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Upgraded	
                                        To               From	
Piraeus Group Capital Ltd.	
 Preferred Stock (Series A)             CC               C	
	
Piraeus Group Finance PLC	
 Subordinated (Series 21)               CC               D	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.