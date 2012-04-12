FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Carmike Cinemas rating to 'B'
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Carmike Cinemas rating to 'B'

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

April 12 - Overview	
     -- U.S. movie exhibitor Carmike Cinemas is planning a financing 	
transaction, with proceeds to be used to pay down its existing term loan. The 	
company also issued roughly $50 million of new equity.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B' from 	
'B-'. The rating outlook is stable.	
     -- We are assigning the company's proposed revolving credit facility an 	
issue-level rating of 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '1', and its new senior 	
secured notes a rating of 'B' with a recovery rating of '3.'	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that Carmike's credit metrics 	
will support the 'B' rating, considering the company's improved liquidity and 	
outperformance of the U.S. box office over the past few quarters.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Columbus, Ga.-based movie exhibitor Carmike Cinemas Inc. to 	
'B' from 'B-'. The rating outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned the company's proposed $25 million revolving 	
credit facility due 2016 an issue-level rating of 'BB-' (two notches higher 	
than the 'B' corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', 	
indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
We also assigned the proposed $210 million of senior secured notes due 2019 an 	
issue-level rating of 'B' (at the same level as the corporate credit rating) 	
with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful 	
(50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a default.	
	
The rating on the existing senior secured debt, which we expect to be repaid 	
with net proceeds from the transaction, was also raised by one notch, to 'B' 	
from 'B-', in accordance with the upgrade. The recovery rating remains 	
unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for 	
lenders in the event of a default.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects Carmike's improved performance over the past few quarters 	
and its improved liquidity position. We expect the company will be able to 	
maintain adequate liquidity and leverage below 6.0x, despite volatility in the 	
box-office performance. 	
	
The 'B' rating on the company reflects still-high debt leverage and more 	
volatile performance than that of its peers. High leverage, along with the 	
company's plan to increase capital spending, underpins our view that Carmike's 	
financial profile is "highly leveraged," as per our criteria. We assess 	
Carmike's business profile as "weak," given the mature nature of the movie 	
exhibition industry, the company's dependence on box-office performance, and 	
Carmike's business volatility.	
	
Based on screen count, Carmike is the fourth-largest theater chain in the 	
U.S., with 2,254 screens at 237 theaters in 35 states, and it has installed 	
3-D screens throughout its circuit. However, on average we believe Carmike's 	
theaters are less modern than those of other leading chains, and we believe 	
they would be more prone to attendance deterioration if faced with new 	
competition. Also, many of its venues do not have a large number of screens, 	
which would provide a wider selection of films and show times. Many screens 	
lack stadium seating, a feature popular with moviegoers. About half of 	
Carmike's non-discount or first-run theaters have stadium seating. The 	
company's theaters are primarily located in small- to midsize markets in the 	
Southeast and Midwest, where film preferences tend to be narrower.	
	
Carmike has outperformed the domestic box office over the past few quarters 	
because of more favorable Hollywood content, operational initiatives including 	
the closing down of underperforming theaters, and easier comparisons. We still 	
expect that the company will likely remain a more volatile performer than the 	
U.S. movie exhibition industry as a whole, because of its geographic 	
concentration. Like other players, Carmike is exposed to increasing 	
competition from the proliferation of entertainment alternatives, such as 	
iTunes and Netflix. We recognize the risk that longer-term performance could 	
suffer from studios releasing films to premium video-on-demand platforms 	
within the traditional theatrical release window.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue to increase at low- to 	
mid-single-digit percentage rate and EBITDA to increase at low-double-digit 	
rate in 2012, benefiting from the acquisition of a small theater chain, the 	
opening of additional theaters, and strong box-office performance in the first 	
quarter of the year. We expect total attendance to increase this year because 	
of growth in the number of theaters and the strong box-office results thus far 	
in 2012. Beyond 2012, we expect attendance per screen will decline at a 	
low-single-digit rate because of attendance erosion from competing forms of 	
entertainment. We also expect ticket price growth to normalize to a 	
low-single-digit rate of growth in 2012. We expect EBITDA margins to decrease 	
slightly because of a decline in concession margins associated with expanded 	
lower-margin offerings and growth in operating expenses that is outpacing 	
revenue growth.	
	
Carmike's fourth-quarter 2011 performance was in line with our expectations, 	
and exceeded industry averages. Revenue and EBITDA increased 4% and 5%, 	
respectively year over year because of higher attendance, partially due to the 	
recent acquisition of a small theater chain. A 3% increase in attendance was 	
partially offset by a 5% decline in average ticket prices. Average ticket 	
prices were down because of an increase in the sale of discounted matinee 	
tickets and fewer 3-D ticket sales. For 2011, Carmike's EBITDA margin was 	
15.1%--an improvement from 13% in 2010. However, its margin is still lower 	
than many of its larger rated peers'.	
	
The company plans to refinance the existing term loan with new senior secured 	
notes. Pro forma for the transaction, debt to EBITDA and EBITDA coverage of 	
interest were 5.6x and 1.6x, respectively. Both these ratios improved from 	
6.4x and 1.5x in 2010 as a result of EBITDA growth. Adjusted leverage is in 	
line with the indicative financial risk leverage threshold of 5x or greater 	
that characterizes a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile according to 	
our criteria. We expect leverage will remain high, in the high-5x to low-6x 	
area, for the next 12 to 18 months. 	
	
Carmike's conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow for 2011 was good at 	
68%, aided by receipt of a payment from Screenvision in the first quarter of 	
last year. Excluding this source of cash, the conversion rate was 28%. Capital 	
spending as a percentage of EBITDA was about 26% in 2011. We expect 2012 	
capital expenditures to increase to approximately 35% to 40% of the company's 	
EBITDA. We anticipate that the company will continue to generate moderately 	
positive discretionary cash flow in 2012, despite the expected increase in 	
capital spending and interest expense. However, discretionary cash flow could 	
turn negative if the box office significantly underperforms our base-case 	
assumptions.	
	
Liquidity	
In our view, Carmike has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in 	
the near-to-intermediate term. Our assessment of Carmike's liquidity profile 	
incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:	
     -- We expect that the company's sources of liquidity (including cash and 	
revolving credit facility availability) will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more 	
over the next 12 to 18 months.	
     -- We expect that net sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines in excess of 15%.	
     -- In our view, compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- Because of the company's good conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 	
cash flow, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.	
	
Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of roughly $70 million 	
(following the company's issuance of about $50 million of new equity), a $25 	
million undrawn revolving credit facility, and our estimate of $45 million to 	
$55 million of funds from operations in 2012. As part of the proposed 	
refinancing, the company's existing $30 million revolving credit facility will 	
be replaced with a new $25 million facility. Uses of liquidity in 2012 include 	
roughly $25 million to $30 million in capital expenditures. We assume that 	
working capital will not be a meaningful source or use of funds. We estimate 	
that the company will generate about $20 million to $30 million of 	
discretionary cash flow in 2012.	
	
We believe the revolving credit facility will have covenants. Given our 	
expectation of roughly $70 million of cash following the transaction, we don't 	
anticipate that Carmike will need to draw on the revolver over the near term. 	
However, if cash balances decline as a result of box-office declines and 	
aggressive expansion efforts, revolver access could become a crucial source of 	
funding. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Carmike, to be published on 	
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that Carmike will maintain 	
adequate liquidity, despite volatility in box-office performance. We could, 	
however, lower the rating if the company is unable to maintain adequate 	
liquidity because of box-office volatility and aggressive financial policy 	
decisions. More specifically, if the company's sources do not exceed expected 	
uses by at least 1.2x, or the cushion of compliance with covenants 	
deteriorates, we could lower the rating. This would likely entail higher 	
capital spending, underperforming acquisitions, or significant distributions 	
to shareholders that deplete cash balances, or box-office underperformance. 	
Although unlikely over the intermediate term, we could raise the rating if 	
Carmike's operating performance continues to improve and the company's 	
expansion plans are successful, resulting in an improved EBITDA margin, 	
consistently positive discretionary cash flow, and increased sources of 	
liquidity, with no increase in leverage.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade 	
Credits, May 13, 2008	
     -- 008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                               To            From	
Carmike Cinemas Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating       B/Stable/--   B-/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                B             B-	
   Recovery Rating             4             4	
	
New Rating	
Carmike Cinemas Inc.	
 $25M secd revolver due 2016                 BB-	
   Recovery Rating                           1	
$210M sr secd nts due 2019                   B	
   Recovery Rating                           3	
 	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

