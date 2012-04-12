FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P still rates Intelsat Global's 7.25% nts 'b' after tack-on
April 12, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

S&P still rates Intelsat Global's 7.25% nts 'b' after tack-on

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    April 12 (Reuters) - NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) April 12, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings 	
Services today said that its ratings on Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.'s 7.25% 	
senior notes due 2020 remain unchanged following the company's proposed $800 	
million tack-on to the offering. The issue-level rating on the notes offering 	
remains at 'B' with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation that 	
lenders would receive meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. The proposed notes would be guaranteed by certain subsidiaries of 	
Intelsat Jackson.	
	
Concurrent with this proposed issuance, Intelsat plans a tender offer for up 	
to $470 million of the Intelsat Jackson 11.25% senior notes due 2016 (which 	
are not guaranteed by its subsidiaries) and up to $310 million of the Intelsat 	
Jackson 9.5% senior notes due 2016 (which are guaranteed by certain 	
subsidiaries of Intelsat Jackson). The company expects to use the proceeds 	
from the new debt offering to finance these tenders. We have previously said 	
that the company has the capacity to refinance the entire Intelsat Jackson 	
11.25% senior notes with guaranteed Jackson debt and still retain the 'B' 	
issue-level ratings and '3' recovery ratings on the guaranteed Jackson 	
unsecured debt.	
	
The proposed transactions, if completed, would not affect our financial risk 	
assessment on Washington, D.C.-based parent Intelsat Global S.A., which 	
remains "highly leveraged." The 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook 	
also remain unchanged.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A.	
 Corporate credit rating              B/Stable/--	
 $1.8B 7.25% sr nts due 2020          B	
   Recovery rating                    3	
 	
	
	
	
 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)

