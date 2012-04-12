FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P revises Maritime Telecommunications otlk to neg frm pos
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

S&P revises Maritime Telecommunications otlk to neg frm pos

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Overview	
     -- U.S. satellite telecommunications provider Maritime Telecommunications 	
Network Inc. announced that its contract with a major cruise line operator 	
will not be renewed when the contract expires at the end of 2012.	
     -- We believe that there may be substantial pricing pressure or 	
additional customer losses in the future when the company's contracts with 	
other cruise line operators approach their expiration dates.	
     -- We are revising the outlook on Maritime to negative from positive, and 	
affirming all the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The rating outlook is negative and reflects our expectation that 	
revenue and EBITDA will decline substantially in 2013, despite somewhat 	
favorable trends in other business lines, such as government, yachts, and 	
aviation.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Miramar, Fla.-based Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc. (MTN) to negative 	
from positive. At the same time, we affirmed all other ratings, including the 	
'B' corporate credit rating. 	
 	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will 	
decline substantially in 2013 after the company disclosed that its contract 	
with a major cruise line operator will not be renewed when it expires at the 	
end of 2012. We believe it lost the contract because of a competitive bid, 	
which in our view increases the risk that substantial pricing pressure or 	
additional customer losses could occur when contracts with other cruise line 	
operators come up for renewal.	
	
Incorporating the loss of the contract, we expect that operating 	
lease-adjusted leverage could approach 5.5x by the end of 2013 from about 4.7x 	
as of Dec. 31, 2011. As a result, we are revising our financial risk profile 	
assessment on the company to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive." We had 	
previously expected leverage to approach 4x by 2012, which would have 	
supported an upgrade, given our current "weak" business risk profile 	
assessment.  	
	
Our ratings and outlook also incorporate the following assumptions:	
     -- Revenue increases in the mid-single-digit area in 2012, but declines 	
in the high-single-digit area in 2013 due to the loss of the contract. 	
     -- EBITDA margin drops to the low- to mid-20% area in 2013 from about 28% 	
in 2011. 	
     -- Free operating cash flow (FOCF) declines to less than $10 million in 	
2013 from $25 million in 2011.	
 	
The 'B' corporate credit rating on MTN continues to reflect the company's 	
narrow scope of business, revenue concentration among large customers with 	
significant pricing power, uncertain longer-term growth prospects from newer 	
business lines, and a highly leveraged financial risk profile, including our 	
expectation for weaker credit measures and lower FOCF. Tempering factors 	
include the company's still-leading niche position in providing communications 	
services to the North American cruise industry and its stability from 	
long-term contractual revenue.	
	
MTN provides customized satellite-based communications services to ocean 	
vessels and offshore oil and gas drilling platforms. The company focuses on 	
the North American cruise line industry and currently serves over 200 cruise 	
ships, which generate approximately 60% of total sales. MTN derives the 	
remaining revenue from the oil and gas, government/military, yacht, and 	
aviation segments.	
	
We expect the loss of the cruise line customer to materially hurt EBITDA, 	
given the large fixed-cost component of the business, although the revenue 	
contribution is significantly smaller. Moreover, the cruise lines have 	
relatively strong pricing power, given their large size, and increased 	
priced-based competition could also significantly hurt MTN's financial 	
results. Still, we expect operating trends to remain somewhat favorable in 	
2012 because of increased bandwidth demand and higher variable revenue, as 	
economic conditions improve and customers and crews increase spending onboard 	
cruise ships. 	
	
MTN has demonstrated solid growth in new business lines, including yachts and 	
aviation. Still, longer-term prospects are uncertain because of competitive 	
industry dynamics. Moreover, profitability measures are weaker, given the 	
start-up nature of these businesses, than they are for the core cruise 	
business. The company won a large contract in its government/military segment 	
in 2010, which will provide a stable revenue stream and the potential for 	
additional contracts with other agencies. Nevertheless, we believe that 	
government cutbacks are likely to affect performance in this segment over the 	
next year. Moreover, MTN faces much larger competitors, including major 	
military contractors and diversified telecommunications companies, which could 	
challenge its expansion efforts in this segment longer term.	
	
MTN's EBITDA margin--including contributions from the wireless joint venture 	
with AT&T--was about 28% in 2011, but has weakened materially over the past 	
few years because of higher transponder costs, price concessions during 	
contract renewals, and a mix shift to lower-margin segments. 	
	
Total debt to EBITDA was about 4.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect leverage to 	
improve modestly in 2012 as a result of debt repayment from free operating 	
cash flow, including required cash flow sweep features in the credit 	
agreement. However, we anticipate that leverage could reach 5.5x in 2013, 	
given the loss of the aforementioned contract, although this depends on the 	
amount of cash and excess cash flow that the company uses for debt reduction. 	
Our adjusted leverage calculation includes the debt-like treatment of the 	
preferred stock, as well as the present value of operating leases and minimum 	
commitments to purchase transponder capacity, the latter of which composes the 	
bulk of the present value calculation.	
 	
Liquidity	
We consider MTN's liquidity as "adequate," but covenant cushion is likely to 	
decline significantly in 2013. The bank credit facility has a 3.25x total 	
leverage covenant and a 1.25x fixed-charge coverage covenant. We believe the 	
company will maintain greater than 15% minimum EBITDA headroom over the next 	
year. However, the total leverage covenant steps down to 2.00x on Sept. 30, 	
2013, which we believe will require debt repayments by MTN. As such, we are 	
likely to revise our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from 	
adequate in 2013, as EBITDA clearance declines below 15% and the company uses 	
cash to pay down debt.	
	
Current sources of liquidity consist of about $41 million of cash as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, full availability under the $10 million senior secured revolver, and 	
projected funds from operations of about $30 million in 2012. Cash uses are 	
likely to include about $15 million of capital expenditures and debt 	
amortization of about $3 million. In line with our criteria, we expect sources 	
of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 4x over the next year.	
 	
Outlook	
The rating outlook is negative and reflects our expectation that revenue and 	
EBITDA will decline in 2013, despite somewhat favorable trends in other 	
business lines, such as government, yachts, and aviation. We could lower the 	
ratings if the company is not able to retain existing cruise line customers or 	
is forced to negotiate less favorable terms when contracts come up for 	
renewal, resulting in leverage rising to 6x. Although unlikely in the near 	
term, we could revise the outlook to stable if MTN is able to profitably grow 	
other business segments sufficiently enough to offset weaker performance in 	
the cruise segment, such that leverage remains in the 5x area. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Maritime Telecommunications Network Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      1

