#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Global Bank Corporation y Subsidiarias 'BB+/B'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

April 12 - Overview	
     -- The ratings reflect the bank's adequate business position, moderate 	
capital and earnings, adequate risk position, average funding structure, and 	
adequate liquidity profile.	
     -- We are assigning our global scale 'BB+/B' issuer credit ratings to 	
Panama-based universal bank GBC.	
     -- Despite GBC's aggressive growth strategy, the stable outlook reflects 	
our expectation that the bank won't penetrate riskier segments. The bank's 	
business and risk positions will remain adequate.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its global scale 	
'BB+' long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings to Global Bank 	
Corporation y Subsidiarias (GBC). The outlook on the ratings is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on GBC reflect its "adequate" (as our criteria define it) business 	
position in the highly competitive Panamanian banking system, our expectation 	
of a "moderate" risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio with "moderate" earnings 	
capacity, and an "adequate" risk position that's based on average credit 	
losses and good asset quality metrics. GBC's funding base is well-diversified, 	
composed mainly of stable deposits. However, the bank has a loan-to-deposit 	
ratio that its higher than its peers'. The bank's stand-alone credit profile 	
(SACP) is 'bb+' which is the same of its issuer credit rating, reflecting no 	
external support.	
	
Anchor:	
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 	
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the 	
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a 	
commercial bank operating mainly in Panama is 'bbb-'. Our economic risk score 	
for Panama is '6', reflecting high debt levels somewhat offset by strong 	
economic conditions and a good payment culture, which mitigate credit risk, as 	
demonstrated by the low amount of nonperforming loans even during downturns. 	
In addition, residential real estate prices, which are banks' main exposure, 	
have shown limited volatility. Our industry risk score for Panama is '5', 	
reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag behind international 	
standards because the method for calculating capital requirements does not 	
account for all risks that banks in Panama face. In addition, Panama lacks a 	
lender of last resort. However, banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we 	
think deposits will remain a major funding source because we expect 	
authorities to develop a deeper market-funding structure and a fund to protect 	
the financial system in the medium term. We classify Panama as "supportive 	
uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support.	
	
In our opinion, GBC has an "adequate" business position. As of December 2011, 	
the bank has exposure to commercial loans (68%), retail loans (18%) and 	
mortgages (14%). As a result, the bank has a well-diversified base of products 	
and clients, which is due to its significant presence in the retail segment. 	
Even though we believe the bank will maintain an aggressive growth, we do not 	
expect a dramatic change in its loan composition in the next 12-18 months. We 	
consider the bank's business to remain stable due to its leadership in some 	
lines of business in the commercial and retail segment, such as agriculture, 	
factoring, and auto loans. The other supporting features are: aggressive 	
growth that will occur in business lines, where GBC has a long track record 	
and good expertise, and the positive trend in its net interest margin. Its 	
high lending orientation with a low participation of trading revenues, and its 	
adequate diversification will maintain stable revenues.. Currently, the bank's 	
geographic diversification is limited; however, its concentration in Panama is 	
a positive factor because it's one of the countries with better economic 	
prospects in Latin America. 	
     	
The bank's capital and earnings are "moderate." GBC's RAC ratio was 6.6% as of 	
December 2011. We expect this ratio to remain between 6.0% and 6.5% in the 	
next 12-18 months, reflecting our expectation that the bank's additional 	
capital requirements would rise at a faster pace as its capital increases 	
through retained earnings, pointing to the aggressive future growth which 	
would pressure capitalization. This expectation incorporates a January 2012 	
capital injection of $12.5 million. In our view, GBC's capital quality will 	
strengthen, considering the shareholders new capitalization strategy will 	
result in higher common equity and phase out preferred shares.	
	
GBC's risk position is "adequate." Even though we consider GBC's risk appetite 	
to be relatively more aggressive with respect to its peers in terms of growth, 	
management has adopted more stringent underwriting standards during the past 	
three years, which resulted in better asset quality metrics. We believe that 	
GBC's main challenge is to maintain its growth pace along more conservative 	
lending standards. We don't see that the bank's growth is aiming toward 	
riskier exposures. In our opinion, GBC's retail market penetration strategy is 	
satisfactory: payroll products make up 50% of the bank's retail segment. 	
Despite the aggressive growth, the loan portfolio mix has remained stable 	
during the past few years, which allowed them to limit losses during the 2008 	
global financial crisis.	
	
The impact of its risk concentrations is moderate. The bank has lower 	
geographic and customer diversification compared with its peers with a similar 	
economic risk score and product mix. This could add volatility to the bank's 	
asset quality metrics in the future. GBC's "adequate" risk position 	
incorporates its past and expected low credit losses. The bank's net 	
charge-offs of the past five fiscal years have averaged 0.4% of total loans 	
and we expect them to remain at that level in the next 12-18 months. In 	
addition, nonperforming assets (NPAs; past due loans plus repossessed assets) 	
have averaged 1.4% in the past five fiscal years, and we expect them to be 	
about 1.0% for the next 12-18 months.	
	
In our opinion, GBC has an "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. Its 	
deposit base is not sufficient to cover its gross total loans (gross loans to 	
deposits stood at 108% as of December 2011) due to the aggressive growth 	
strategy in loans. However, the bank has a well diversified funding structure 	
and a pulverized deposit base. We see as a positive factor the bank's strategy 	
to diversify its funding sources into long-term products. As of December 2011, 	
GBC's funding base is composed of deposits (72%), loans with international and 	
multilateral banks (14%), interbank facilities (4%), subordinated bonds (3%), 	
commercial paper (2%), and corporate bonds (1%). In addition, GBC has a well 	
diversified base of deposits, 68% of which are retail deposits, which are 	
concentrated in time deposits.	
	
We consider GBC's liquidity is "adequate." As of December 2011, the bank's 	
liquid assets to total deposits were 23%, according to our estimate that cash 	
on hand plus liquid securities (among which we view government securities as 	
highly liquid). In addition, its liquid assets represented 34% and 74% of its 	
retail and wholesale deposits, respectively. The bank's liquid assets 	
represented 35% of its wholesale funding, including wholesale deposits. 	
	
GBC's 'bb+' SACP reflects no external support, either from its parent company, 	
G.B. Group Corp. (NR) or the government. This is because we consider GBC's 	
systemic importance is moderate, but we see Panama as an unsupportive 	
sovereign.	
	
Outlook	
Our stable outlook on GBC reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain 	
its "adequate" business position, credit quality and "moderate" capital and 	
earnings. Our base-case forecast contemplates credit losses of about 0.4%, 	
average loan portfolio growth of about 20% for the next two years, and core 	
earnings to average adjusted assets of about 1.3%. 	
	
An upgrade could follow the increase in the RAC to above 7.0% and adequate 	
earnings capacity. On the other hand, we could downgrade GBC if the RAC 	
decreases below 5.0% due to a more-than-expected loan growth or deterioration 	
in the bank's risk position, reflected in greater-than-expected credit losses.	
	
	
	
Ratings Score Snapshot	
Issuer Credit Rating                  BB+/Stable/B	
	
SACP                                  bb+	
Anchor                                bbb-	
Business Position                     Adequate (0)	
Capital and Earnings                  Moderate (-1)	
Risk Position                         Adequate (0)	
Funding and Liquidity                 Average and Adequate (0)	
	
Support                                 0	
GRE Support                             0	
Group Support                           0	
Sovereign Support                       0	
	
Additional Factors                      0	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Assigned	
	
Global Bank Corporation y Subsidiarias	
  Issuer credit rating                    BB+/Stable/B	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

