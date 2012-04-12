TEXT-S&P rates OHI Intermediate Holdings prelim. 'B+'

April 12 - Overview -- A private equity sponsor is acquiring a U.S. provider of wood preservation and treatment technology, utility services, and railroad infrastructure services via OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. OHI's subsidiary, Osmose Holdings Inc., is issuing debt to partly fund the acquisition. -- We are assigning our 'B+' preliminary corporate credit rating to OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. -- We are assigning a 'B+' preliminary issue-rating and a preliminary '3' recovery rating to Osmose Holdings Inc.'s proposed $25 million revolving credit facility and $240 million term loan B. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that OHI can achieve positive free cash flow in 2012, given regulated inspection mandates propelling recurring revenue, and the good demand for treated lumber with the stabilization of U.S. housing and remodeling market. Rating Action On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B+' corporate credit rating to Buffalo, N.Y.-based OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating and preliminary '3' recovery rating to OHI's subsidiary Osmose Holdings Inc.'s proposed $25 million revolving credit facility and $240 million six-year senior secured term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The final rating will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation, including the 2011 audit financial statement. Accordingly, the preliminary rating should not be construed as evidence of a final rating. If we do not receive final documentation within a reasonable time frame, or if final documentation departs from the materials we reviewed, we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our rating. The preliminary ratings on OHI reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." The business profile is supported by mid- to upper-double-digit estimated market share in the niche markets for its utility pole inspection and treatment services and its wood treatment preservation technology. The aggressive financial profile reflects the company's ownership by private equity. We expect the company to use the $240 million of term loan B proceeds from the transaction (assuming an undrawn revolving credit facility at closing) along with an equity contribution by the equity sponsor, Oaktree Capital Management L.P., to finance the acquisition. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the company to generate positive free cash flow, with credit metrics consistent with an aggressive financial risk profile, such as debt to EBTDA under 4x, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the mid-teens percent area, and consistent free cash flow. We expect modest improvements in credit metrics over the intermediate term, given the cash flow sweep requirement in the proposed credit agreement, our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements, and our expectation that management will approach growth prudently. OHI, in its utility services segment, provides utility pole inspection and treatment services to utilities and municipalities in the U.S. Demand for the company's services in this segment comes from the utilities' regulations ensuring infrastructure safety and reliability. Aging domestic utility infrastructure and a trend at the company's utility customers to increase outsourcing of maintenance activities should push continued growth in this business. We note that in the legacy niche wood preservative chemicals industry, demand for the company's product can vary with discretionary outdoor residential repair and remodeling spending. Finally, we expect demand for the company's newer railroad infrastructure services, including bridge inspection, engineering, maintenance, repair, and construction services, to remain relatively consistent over time as aging rail infrastructure, increased tonnage of railcars, and regulatory mandates continue to propel demand for the company's services. We assume the company will make small acquisitions in some or all of these segments. The company's cash flows benefit from the recurring maintenance contracts in its utilities and railroad infrastructure services businesses. However, about 20% of their contract work is on a lump-sum basis. We view these types of contracts as more risky than cost-reimbursable work, because of the possibility of cost overruns. Although the company has a good track record on recent work, project execution is a critical risk inherent in construction that can result in high variability in reported results. We expect margins to be generally stable, although volatility in raw material costs (copper) in the company's wood preservation business could affect margins and cash flow. To help dampen commodity cost volatility, we understand the company buys forward to hedge projected copper consumption. The rating assumes the company continues its track record of successfully mitigating raw material cost volatility through hedging or passing on cost increases, albeit with some time lag. Overall, EBITDA margin is moderate, at a mid-teens percentage, and we expect the company's EBITDA margin to remain about the same in 2012. Our financial risk profile assessment is based on OHI's proposed capital structure, which we expect to include a senior secured term loan of $240 million. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, FFO to total debt is in the mid-teens percent area and we estimate debt to EBITDA is about 3.5x as of the end of 2011; for the rating, we expect this ratio to be well below 4.0x. We consider OHI's financial policies aggressive, given the private-equity ownership. Liquidity OHI's liquidity is "adequate." Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include: -- We expect coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with an unanticipated 15% drop in EBITDA. -- No debt maturities over the near term. -- We expect OHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well over 15% cushion to covenants. -- OHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. We expect OHI's proposed $25 million revolving credit facility (due 2017), to be undrawn at close. We see fair prospects for some free cash flow generation in 2012, given the company's track record. Our base case assumes these sources adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures and modest working capital swings. Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist mainly of about $2 million in annual amortization of the proposed term loan due 2018. The term loan agreement will have financial covenants, which we expect to consist of maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage tests. We expect these covenant levels will be set to provide an adequate cushion for at least the next 12 to 18 months. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Osmose Holdings Inc., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that OHI will achieve positive free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given the relatively favorable trends in each of its business segments, and its track record of EBITDA margins in the mid-teens percent range. However, we could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were to become negative or if we believed that debt to EBITDA would trend toward 4.5x or higher. This could occur from an unexpected decline in wood preservation chemicals business or in the company's utilities services. We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial policies will remain aggressive under its private equity owners. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating New Ratings OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+(prelim.)/Stable/-- Osmose Holdings Inc. Senior Secured $25 mil revolver due 2017 B+(prelim.) Recovery Rating 3(prelim.) $240 mil term loan B due 2018 B+(prelim.) Recovery Rating 3(prelim.) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.