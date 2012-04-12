FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates OHI Intermediate Holdings prelim. 'B+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

April 12 - Overview	
     -- A private equity sponsor is acquiring a U.S. provider of wood 	
preservation and treatment technology, utility services, and railroad 	
infrastructure services via OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc. OHI's subsidiary, 	
Osmose Holdings Inc., is issuing debt to partly fund the acquisition.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B+' preliminary corporate credit rating to OHI 	
Intermediate Holdings Inc.	
     -- We are assigning a 'B+' preliminary issue-rating and a preliminary '3' 	
recovery rating to Osmose Holdings Inc.'s proposed $25 million revolving 	
credit facility and $240 million term loan B.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that OHI can achieve positive 	
free cash flow in 2012, given regulated inspection mandates propelling 	
recurring revenue, and the good demand for treated lumber with the 	
stabilization of U.S. housing and remodeling market.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 12, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B+' corporate credit rating to Buffalo, N.Y.-based OHI Intermediate Holdings 	
Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating and 	
preliminary '3' recovery rating to OHI's subsidiary Osmose Holdings Inc.'s 	
proposed $25 million revolving credit facility and $240 million six-year 	
senior secured term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation 	
that lenders would receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default.	
 	
Rationale	
The final rating will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all 	
final transaction documentation, including the 2011 audit financial statement. 	
Accordingly, the preliminary rating should not be construed as evidence of a 	
final rating. If we do not receive final documentation within a reasonable 	
time frame, or if final documentation departs from the materials we reviewed, 	
we reserve the right to withdraw or revise our rating.	
	
The preliminary ratings on OHI reflect our assessment of the company's 	
business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." 	
The business profile is supported by mid- to upper-double-digit estimated 	
market share in the niche markets for its utility pole inspection and 	
treatment services and its wood treatment preservation technology. The 	
aggressive financial profile reflects the company's ownership by private 	
equity.	
	
We expect the company to use the $240 million of term loan B proceeds from the 	
transaction (assuming an undrawn revolving credit facility at closing) along 	
with an equity contribution by the equity sponsor, Oaktree Capital Management 	
L.P., to finance the acquisition.	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the company to generate positive free 	
cash flow, with credit metrics consistent with an aggressive financial risk 	
profile, such as debt to EBTDA under 4x, funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
debt in the mid-teens percent area, and consistent free cash flow. We expect 	
modest improvements in credit metrics over the intermediate term, given the 	
cash flow sweep requirement in the proposed credit agreement, our assumptions 	
for gradual EBITDA improvements, and our expectation that management will 	
approach growth prudently.	
	
OHI, in its utility services segment, provides utility pole inspection and 	
treatment services to utilities and municipalities in the U.S. Demand for the 	
company's services in this segment comes from the utilities' regulations 	
ensuring infrastructure safety and reliability. Aging domestic utility 	
infrastructure and a trend at the company's utility customers to increase 	
outsourcing of maintenance activities should push continued growth in this 	
business. We note that in the legacy niche wood preservative chemicals 	
industry, demand for the company's product can vary with discretionary outdoor 	
residential repair and remodeling spending. Finally, we expect demand for the 	
company's newer railroad infrastructure services, including bridge inspection, 	
engineering, maintenance, repair, and construction services, to remain 	
relatively consistent over time as aging rail infrastructure, increased 	
tonnage of railcars, and regulatory mandates continue to propel demand for the 	
company's services. We assume the company will make small acquisitions in some 	
or all of these segments.	
	
The company's cash flows benefit from the recurring maintenance contracts in 	
its utilities and railroad infrastructure services businesses. However, about 	
20% of their contract work is on a lump-sum basis. We view these types of 	
contracts as more risky than cost-reimbursable work, because of the 	
possibility of cost overruns. Although the company has a good track record on 	
recent work, project execution is a critical risk inherent in construction 	
that can result in high variability in reported results.	
	
We expect margins to be generally stable, although volatility in raw material 	
costs (copper) in the company's wood preservation business could affect 	
margins and cash flow. To help dampen commodity cost volatility, we understand 	
the company buys forward to hedge projected copper consumption. The rating 	
assumes the company continues its track record of successfully mitigating raw 	
material cost volatility through hedging or passing on cost increases, albeit 	
with some time lag. Overall, EBITDA margin is moderate, at a mid-teens 	
percentage, and we expect the company's EBITDA margin to remain about the same 	
in 2012. 	
	
Our financial risk profile assessment is based on OHI's proposed capital 	
structure, which we expect to include a senior secured term loan of $240 	
million. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, FFO to total debt is in the 	
mid-teens percent area and we estimate debt to EBITDA is about 3.5x as of the 	
end of 2011; for the rating, we expect this ratio to be well below 4.0x. We 	
consider OHI's financial policies aggressive, given the private-equity 	
ownership.	
 	
Liquidity	
OHI's liquidity is "adequate." Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity 	
include:	
     -- We expect coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.2x over the next 	
12 to 18 months.	
     -- We expect net sources to be positive, even with an unanticipated 15% 	
drop in EBITDA.	
     -- No debt maturities over the near term.	
     -- We expect OHI to maintain sufficient headroom, with well over 15% 	
cushion to covenants.	
     -- OHI likely can absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, 	
low-probability events.	
 	
We expect OHI's proposed $25 million revolving credit facility (due 2017), to 	
be undrawn at close. We see fair prospects for some free cash flow generation 	
in 2012, given the company's track record. Our base case assumes these sources 	
adequately cover cash outflows, including capital expenditures and modest 	
working capital swings.	
	
Near-term debt maturities should be manageable, in our view, and consist 	
mainly of about $2 million in annual amortization of the proposed term loan 	
due 2018. The term loan agreement will have financial covenants, which we 	
expect to consist of maximum leverage and minimum interest coverage tests. We 	
expect these covenant levels will be set to provide an adequate cushion for at 	
least the next 12 to 18 months.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Osmose Holdings 	
Inc., to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook reflects our belief that OHI will achieve positive 	
free cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given the relatively favorable trends in each 	
of its business segments, and its track record of EBITDA margins in the 	
mid-teens percent range. 	
	
However, we could lower our rating if free operating cash flow generation were 	
to become negative or if we believed that debt to EBITDA would trend toward 	
4.5x or higher. This could occur from an unexpected decline in wood 	
preservation chemicals business or in the company's utilities services. 	
	
We consider an upgrade unlikely because we believe the company's financial 	
policies will remain aggressive under its private equity owners.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
New Rating	
	
	
New Ratings	
	
OHI Intermediate Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+(prelim.)/Stable/--	
	
Osmose Holdings Inc.	
Senior Secured	
 $25 mil revolver due 2017              B+(prelim.)         	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim.)	
 $240 mil term loan B due 2018          B+(prelim.)         	
   Recovery Rating                      3(prelim.)	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

