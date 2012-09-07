TEXT-Fitch revises 4 Greek covered bond ratings after rating scale change

Sept 7 - Fitch Ratings has revised the ratings of four Greek covered bond programmes following the addition of 'CCC+' and 'CCC-' debt instrument ratings to the agency's rating scale (see "Fitch Updates Ratings Definitions" dated 10 August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The programmes have also been removed from Rating Watch Negative. These revisions reflect the insertion of additional notches into Fitch's master rating scale for instrument ratings, and do not reflect any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the covered bonds included in this rating action. The rating revisions are as follows: Alpha Bank : revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/RWN Eurobank: revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/RWN National Bank of Greece (Programme II): revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/RWN Piraeus Bank : revised to 'CCC+'/'RR3' from 'B-'/RWN National Bank of Greece's Programme I is rated 'B-'/RWN and remains unaffected by the addition of 'CCC+' and 'CCC-' debt instrument ratings to Fitch's rating scale. Contact: Primary Analyst (NBG Programme I, NBG Programme II, Piraeus) Spyros Michas, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1121 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Primary Analyst (NBG Programme I, Alpha, Eurobank) Natasha Ahmed Associate Director +44 20 3530 1301 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst (Alpha, Eurobank) Spyros Michas, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1121 Secondary Analyst (Piraeus) Natasha Ahmed Associate Director +44 20 3530 1301 Secondary Analyst (NBG Programme II) Despoina Pilidou Analyst +44 20 3530 1466 Committee Chairperson Helene Heberlein Managing Director +44 20 3530 1035 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 11 August 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Greece - Mortgage and Cashflow Assumptions Covered Bonds Rating Criteria Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training